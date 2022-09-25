“Let's wait to see if and when the game will officially return": Helping Gamer, Free Fire content creator

Md Mumtaz Alam, better known to his audience by his YouTube channel Helping Gamer or by his nickname Sarfarj, is undoubtedly one of India's most successful Free Fire content creators. His channel has become a popular source for players seeking guides and tutorials about in-game events.

His rise to stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary, and he has become an inspiration for many users within the community. In an interview with Aniket Thakkar of Sportskeeda, the Helping Gamer shares his initial struggles and views on several aspects of the Free Fire MAX.

"Amitbhai is my favorite Free Fire content creator": Helping Gamer

Q) Every YouTuber has a story behind the name of their channels. How did you come up with the name Helping Gamer?

When I started the channel, it was called "Technical Sarfraj," as I also used to upload tech-related content.

After receiving feedback that my Free Fire event-related videos are "Helpful," I decided to name my channel "Helping Gamer." This is the story behind the name of the YouTube channel from which you now know me.

Q) Where did you get the inspiration to start a YouTube channel?

I have been using YouTube for several years. Before kick-starting my channel, I frequently watched videos by well-known creators such as BB Ki Vines and Amit Bhadana. I liked how they entertained the audience while making a living as content creators.

This is what inspired me to start a YouTube channel. In addition, my family's circumstances at the time were not ideal, so this was another reason to start my YouTube channel was to help them.

Q) Accomplishing 1 million subscribers is not an easy feat by any means. What was it like after you reached that milestone?

When the channel crossed 1 million subscribers, I was not as ecstatic as compared to the joy and excitement I felt after surpassing the first 100,000 subscribers. Given how quickly my audience was growing at the time, I did not even notice when I reached 1 million subscribers.

At this point, I cannot wait to get the 10 million subscriber mark and celebrate that feat.

Q) Free Fire-related gameplay and short videos have been increasingly popular in recent years. Why did you choose event guides as your primary content source?

Most YouTubers focused on gameplay and other game elements, and there wasn't anyone who explained the events in depth. I realized that many users would be interested in learning more about the events, and I started providing them with my videos.

Since the guides have become my niche, I have continued creating them, and my audience expects the same kind of videos from me.

Q) "Generally, parents are skeptical of content creation and gaming." What was the reaction of your family when you initially began?

First, family members would always urge me to give full attention to my schoolwork and academic pursuits. However, I continued to upload videos to YouTube without their knowledge so that I might make a little money on the side and help support my family.

I used to head to the farm to record videos for my channel. I formally informed them about my content creation after I had received my first earnings. Even then, they were skeptical of my earnings and only started supporting me after I explained everything.

Q) What do you think your career path would have been if you hadn't succeeded as a YouTuber?

I would be completing my education in Delhi if I had not become famous as a Free Fire YouTuber. This would have been the case if I did not succeed in the field of content creation.

Q) Apart from yourself, who would you say is your favorite Free Fire content creator?

I would say my favorite content creator, other than myself, is none other than Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers. I really enjoy seeing the videos that he does relevant to the game because he brings a lot of originality and innovation to the content that he generates.

Q) You have set up a channel named 'MASK BOY VLOGS.' When can fans expect vlog-based content from you?

I will be at a boot camp in the coming future, and there you will be able to find me making vlogs on the "MASK BOY VLOGS" channel. However, I cannot provide a specific date or time for the launch of vlog-related content from my end. Nevertheless, fans can stay tuned for the upcoming vlogs.

Q) In addition to providing videos on events, you also upload tips and tricks videos. This also requires you to play Free Fire MAX, so which mode do you prefer playing more: Battle Royale or Clash Squad?

Clash Squad has recently been my go-to game mode in Free Fire, and I have spent a significant amount of time playing and grinding. The reason I like the game mode is because the matches are really fast-paced. Aside from that, the gameplay is jam-packed with high-octane action, which keeps me engrossed.

Q) What are your plans for the next year?

For the time being, I will carry on with creating guides and similar videos connected to Free Fire MAX. I will also try to diversify my content by posting things like shorts and more on my channel to engage the audience.

Furthermore, let's wait to see if and when Free Fire will officially return to the country. Only then can we plan out for the regular version.

