Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 7 Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, where and when to watch

The Grand Finals of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 7 (LBFF 7) will take place today, i.e April 16 at 9.00 PM IST. The finals will be a nine-match affair between the top 12 teams.

Free Fire Esports Brasil - #LBFF @FFesportsBR



Bora dar uma olhada em como foi o caminho dos 12 times até a final? Foram 27 rodadas e 108 quedas nessa #LBFF ! Foi uma disputa eletrizante do início ao fim e vimos várias equipes brilhando ao longo dos últimos meses!Bora dar uma olhada em como foi o caminho dos 12 times até a final? Foram 27 rodadas e 108 quedas nessa #LBFF! Foi uma disputa eletrizante do início ao fim e vimos várias equipes brilhando ao longo dos últimos meses! Bora dar uma olhada em como foi o caminho dos 12 times até a final? 👇 https://t.co/MFEXltDdMP

The league stage, played between 18 teams over 108 matches, was a well-fought contest. Defending champions B4 Esports topped the league stages with 1090 points.

Rising team Magic Squad secured second place with 1086 points while Los Grandes occupied third place with 1041 points. Popular team Fluxo came fifth, while another prominent side, Vivo Keyd, barely qualified with a 12th placed finish. The teams have also been awarded headstart points based on the league rankings.

Qualified teams and headstart points in the Free Fire event finals

The qualified teams are listed below, along with the number of points they've accrued:

B4 Esports - 12 points Magic Squad - 9 points Los Grandes - 8 points LOUD - 7 points Fluxo - 6 points Corinthians - 5 points Team Liquid - 4 points God Esports - 3 points BD Vasco - 2 points Cruzerio Esports - 1 point Meta Gaming - 0 point Vivo Keyd - 0 point

Free Fire Esports Brasil - #LBFF @FFesportsBR



Fica tranquilo que o ADM aqui te ajuda. Já pega o papel e a caneta e vai anotando a pontuação de todo mundo porque a final acontece neste sábado, às 13h! Esqueceu qual foi a pontuação bônus que cada time levou pra final da #LBFF , tropa?Fica tranquilo que o ADM aqui te ajuda. Já pega o papel e a caneta e vai anotando a pontuação de todo mundo porque a final acontece neste sábado, às 13h! Esqueceu qual foi a pontuação bônus que cada time levou pra final da #LBFF, tropa? Fica tranquilo que o ADM aqui te ajuda. Já pega o papel e a caneta e vai anotando a pontuação de todo mundo porque a final acontece neste sábado, às 13h! 🔥 https://t.co/OtQBqenwZ4

Prizepool and where to watch

The event boasts a prize pool of 745,000 Brazilian Reals (approx 140K USD), with the winner and runner-up receiving 105,000 Real and 85,000 Real, respectively. Fans can watch the tournament finals on the Free Fire Brasil YouTube channel and the Booyah App.

The top two teams from the finals will get tickets for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022. The winner will secure a set in the finals, while the runner-up will be seeded into the Play-ins. This year's FFWS will take place in Sentosa, Singapore on the May 14 and 21.

Loud and Fluxo represented Brazil at the 2021 World Series Singapore where the former secured second place while the latter came fourth. The mega event was clinched by Thai team Phoenix Force.

B4 Esports will be the favorites for the finals, and other teams will have to play their best to stop them. The focus will be on Team Fluxo, led by star player Nobru. The underdog team and runners-up of the league stage Magic Squad and LOUD will be other strong contenders.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul