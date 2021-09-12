List of all active Free Fire redeem codes for today (12th September)

Players predominantly need in-game currency diamonds to acquire a vast variety of items within Free Fire. Since some of them offer a competitive edge, it makes them very important.

However, not all players can afford to spend on diamonds. Though the events offer an alternative, it usually requires the accomplishment of objectives which are sometimes tricky. While players can also attempt to use various apps to get free diamonds, it consumes time.

As a result, redeem codes are of utmost importance to non-spending players. Players need to head over to the official website to use them and earn the items.

Working Free Fire redeem code for 12 September 2021

Singapore

2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

MCPGSP5KKUZR – 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Dragon AK skin (30d) (Image via Free Fire)

FU9CGS4Q9P4E – Flaming Dragon AK skin (30 days)

5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

N366CU6UP95B – 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

NA/SAC/US

1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

H87Q8WPFYZHM – 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The aforementioned redeem codes are only valid for the servers mentioned above. An error will crop up after entering the code and pressing the confirm button on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Steps to avail rewards via Free Fire redeem codes

Those who are unaware of the redemption procedure can follow the steps given below to attain the rewards:

Visit the website and sign in to redeem the code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site and then log in through the options listed on the website.

Players using guest IDs on Free Fire might consider linking their accounts to one of the following: Facebook, Google, Twitter, VK, Apple ID, or Huawei ID and use it to sign-in on the website.

Enter or paste code one by one in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You must carefully enter the 12 characters of the Free Fire redeem code belonging to your server in the text field.

Step 3: You should hit the confirm button to attain the rewards. A dialog box will be displayed on the screen, informing the players whether the redemption was successful.

Step 4: Items will be credited to your account within 24 hours or less. You may collect the items from the mail system.

Players commonly face error messages due to the following reasons:

Using a code belonging to another server Trying to an expired redeem code

In either case, the players will not attain rewards as there is no way to surpass the errors.

