5 best Free Fire characters to get under 500 diamonds in September 2021

Characters in Free Fire boast special abilities, making them a crucial asset that most players wish to acquire. Over 40 of them are available, and they may purchase them directly through the in-game store.

Diamonds, the premium in-game currency of the game, are required for the most valuable characters, which must be purchased with real money. Because they are extremely valuable, gamers seek out the best options.

Five most potent Free Fire characters under 500 diamonds

5) Jota

Price: 499 diamonds

Ability: Sustained Raids

Jota is an incredible choice if players wish to purchase a character under the 500 diamonds price tag. He probably has the best passive ability in the game, and users can appropriately incorporate him into character combinations.

In Sustained Raids, after hitting an enemy with a gun, players will regain HP. On top of this, killing a foe will replenish 20% HP.

4) A124

Price: 499 diamonds

Ability: Thrill of Battle

A124 takes the next position on this list, and Thrill of Battle is pretty good when paired with the right combination. Upon activating it, 60 EP will be converted to HP within 4 seconds. There's a cooldown of 10 seconds on this skill.

Users can pair her with characters like Miguel to make the most out of this ability.

3) Xayne

Price: 499 diamonds

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne is fantastic for users who prefer rush gameplay. The active ability of the character grants players 80 HP temporarily, i.e., decaying over time. There's also a 100% increase in damage to gloo walls and shields, and these two effects last for a total of 10 seconds.

Similar to the other active abilities, this one has a cooldown of 150 seconds.

2) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Price: 499 Diamonds

Skyler is the in-game persona of Song-Tung MTP and was added to the game in February via a collaboration. The character's ability unleashes a sonic wave forward, which damages five gloo walls within a range of 100m. There's a cooldown time of 40 seconds on Riptide Rhythm.

Moreover, each gloo wall that users deploy will lead to HP recovery starting from 9 points.

1) Wukong

Price: 499 Diamonds

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong takes the top spot on this list and is the best option to purchase under 500 diamonds. Camouflage is excellent for the Clash Squad mode, and by using it, users can turn into bushes for 15 seconds.

It should be remembered that the transformation stops when users attack an enemy. There's a 200-second cooldown, but it resets upon getting a kill.

Note: All the abilities mentioned here are at their maximum levels.

