List of Free Fire MAX redeem codes released for India server in 2022

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are a proven way to acquire freebies in the battle royale title, where most premium in-game items necessitate diamonds' usage. These codes are released during esports events and other special occasions via the game's official social media handles.

Furthermore, these codes come with a pre-determined validity and server restriction, implying that a gamer from another server cannot receive the rewards. These 12/16-digit codes can provide anything from mere vouchers to diamonds, expensive outfits, Elite Pass, and more.

Read through for a long list of Free Fire MAX redeem codes for the Indian server.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes released in 2022

FFPLIWUWUNSH

FFPLWIEDUSNH

FFPLWHSYDQQM

HAYATOAVU76V

FFPL72XC2SWE

FFPLWERNSHLT

FFPLOJEUFHSI

FFPLPQLAMXNS

Light Fest: Countdown Live stream

LIGHTTMQZ37D

LIGHTU95VXHX

LIGHT78RNXUZ

LIGHTE3MJH7A

LIGHTFY3CDW8

LIGHTFT2KF2V

LIGHT4JNBWHW

LIGHTWWB8F2H

LIGHTCUBDM5R

LIGHTUGUTHAW

LIGHTGG9K8XB

LIGHT5YVNEVB

LIGHTY7BZ24F

LIGHTSFQ9482

LIGHTT73WNER

LIGHTFH4NYAP

LIGHTKAQGTNV

LIGHTDJUG8ZN

LIGHT6MRR7XN

LIGHTG5KTDVD

LIGHTBB8EEVQ

LIGHTBRBQ3BJ

LIGHTTHTVKPSD

LIGHTE9YBNKH

LIGHTB8Z9BP7

LIGHTJHGPQ8N

LIGHT7YY2PW9

LIGHTGU24J4P

LIGHT239CZ6Z

LIGHTC7JPTM9

Note: These redeem codes were released throughout the year and may or may not work due to their validity.

Steps to use the redeem code in Free Fire MAX

You must use most of the Free Fire MAX redeem codes through the Rewards Redemption Site unless specified by the developers. You may follow the guide given below to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes:

Step 1: Access the official Rewards Redemption Site using this link.

Step 2: Once on the website, sign in to your account using the platform associated with your account.

You cannot use the redeem code without logging in, and as a result, all those with a guest ID are ineligible for the rewards. They may bind their ID to one of the available options within the game to benefit from the same.

Step 3: After successfully signing in, the interface to enter the redeem code will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Carefully paste or type in all the characters of the code in the designated area and then hit the confirm button beneath it.

It is important to note that you cannot use the code for another region due to server restrictions.

Step 5: A dialog box will appear on the screen, notifying you whether the redeem code was used successfully or not. Click on the okay button.

Furthermore, if an error message appears on the screen stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, the code has surpassed its validity and cannot be used to get rewards.

Step 6: In most cases, the developers deliver the rewards to the account within 24 hours, which can be availed through the mailbox.

While redeem codes remain an excellent source to get freebies in the game, these cannot provide V Badge as a reward. Additionally, you should avoid using redeem code generators that do not work because developers directly provide the codes in most cases.

