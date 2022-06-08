List of Free Fire redeem codes with rare and Legendary rewards for 2022

When it comes to acquiring in-game items, Free Fire gamers have a plethora of approaches to utilize. One prevalent method for obtaining them for free is to use the redeem codes that the developers make accessible regularly.

Tons of rewards have been made available this year through redeem codes, including a costume bundle, skin, etc. Users have benefited from them and obtained numerous exclusive items in their in-game accounts.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so users from the country should avoid playing the title. They may, however, play the MAX version, which wasn't banned.

All Free Fire redeem codes released in 2022 for Rare and Legendary rewards for 2022

Here's a list of the redeem codes that provide legendary and rare rewards in Free Fire:

Legendary rewards

FFPL72XC2SWE

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

MCPTFNXZF4TA

SFS29ERU9TDS

BTSQVQC45GEB

MCPTTZXZZC5R

Rare rewards

FFCPNZ34BZJW

HAYATOAVU76V

E7FPND427X68

B6Q8VY2TJUCM

MCP333AYPT28

FF11MB2C3DTG

RHW2YWQ4YDPH

49AF8WKGNCW6

9EHEENMRY32U

KNNAAMTJSMWS

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

UHEVKNBJCRFP

QCCQ6VVRK6HD

WJZDJ8HQRJAK

WJ7AGANR8ASK

FFPL72XC2SWE

FFCP9MH2QSJK

FF119MB3PFA5

4PVBSRG9ETBF

Note: Since Garena has released these codes in the past, they may or may not work due to expiry or server restrictions.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

Players must access the Rewards Redemption Site, set up by Garena, to use the redeem codes. Upon visiting it, they can log in and complete the redemption:

Step 1: Once gamers have reached the Rewards Redemption Site, they must sign in through the platform associated with their in-game accounts.

Users may use any one of the six options to sign in to the website (Image via Garena)

The different login options are:

Facebook VK Google Apple ID Huawei ID Twitter

Step 2: After that, individuals may copy the code and paste it into the text field. They will need to select the 'Confirm' option underneath.

Players may press 'Confirm' after entering the code (Image via Garena)

A pop-up will appear on their screens confirming whether the redemption for the respective code was successful or not.

Step 3: If done successfully, users should head to their in-game mail and claim the rewards with relative ease.

The developers will send the items nearly immediately, but it may take up to 24 hours for them to be delivered after the redemption.

Individuals need to note that if they have guest accounts, they will not be able to use the redeem codes. To complete the redemption, they will have to link their accounts to any platform mentioned above.

