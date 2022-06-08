List of Free Fire redeem codes with rare and Legendary rewards for 2022

When it comes to acquiring in-game items, Free Fire gamers have a plethora of approaches to utilize. One prevalent method for obtaining them for free is to use the redeem codes that the developers make accessible regularly.
Tons of rewards have been made available this year through redeem codes, including a costume bundle, skin, etc. Users have benefited from them and obtained numerous exclusive items in their in-game accounts.
Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so users from the country should avoid playing the title. They may, however, play the MAX version, which wasn't banned.
All Free Fire redeem codes released in 2022 for Rare and Legendary rewards for 2022
Here's a list of the redeem codes that provide legendary and rare rewards in Free Fire:
Legendary rewards
- FFPL72XC2SWE
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- SFS29ERU9TDS
- BTSQVQC45GEB
- MCPTTZXZZC5R
Rare rewards
- FFCPNZ34BZJW
- HAYATOAVU76V
- E7FPND427X68
- B6Q8VY2TJUCM
- MCP333AYPT28
- FF11MB2C3DTG
- RHW2YWQ4YDPH
- 49AF8WKGNCW6
- 9EHEENMRY32U
- KNNAAMTJSMWS
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- UHEVKNBJCRFP
- QCCQ6VVRK6HD
- WJZDJ8HQRJAK
- WJ7AGANR8ASK
- FFPL72XC2SWE
- FFCP9MH2QSJK
- FF119MB3PFA5
- 4PVBSRG9ETBF
Note: Since Garena has released these codes in the past, they may or may not work due to expiry or server restrictions.
Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes
Players must access the Rewards Redemption Site, set up by Garena, to use the redeem codes. Upon visiting it, they can log in and complete the redemption:
Step 1: Once gamers have reached the Rewards Redemption Site, they must sign in through the platform associated with their in-game accounts.
The different login options are:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Step 2: After that, individuals may copy the code and paste it into the text field. They will need to select the 'Confirm' option underneath.
A pop-up will appear on their screens confirming whether the redemption for the respective code was successful or not.
Step 3: If done successfully, users should head to their in-game mail and claim the rewards with relative ease.
The developers will send the items nearly immediately, but it may take up to 24 hours for them to be delivered after the redemption.
Individuals need to note that if they have guest accounts, they will not be able to use the redeem codes. To complete the redemption, they will have to link their accounts to any platform mentioned above.