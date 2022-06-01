List of all free rewards in Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49 (June 2022)

Free Fire offers a wide range of unique in-game items that can be acquired by players using various methods. The Elite Pass has grown to become one of the most popular options since it is updated every month, which results in fresh collections of items being made available to the users.

Following the completion of the previous season, which was numbered 48, the new Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49 has already begun within the battle royale title. As always, there are free awards available in addition to the premium rewards. Here’s a list of the former.

All the free rewards available in Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49 (June 2022)

The new Elite Pass features various free rewards, including a T-shirt (Image via Garena)

Here’s a list of free rewards that are included in the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49:

0 Badges: 50 Gold

50 Gold 5 Badges: Death Theatre Avatar

Death Theatre Avatar 10 Badges: 3x Scan

3x Scan 20 Badges: 1x Pet Food

1x Pet Food 30 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

1x Gold Royale Voucher 40 Badges: Cyberblade Sheng (Top)

Cyberblade Sheng (Top) 50 Badges: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

1x Diamond Royale Voucher 60 Badges: 1x Fragment Crate

1x Fragment Crate 70 Badges: 1x Discount Coupon

1x Discount Coupon 80 Badges: 1x Pet Food

1x Pet Food 85 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

1x Evo Gun Token Box 90 Badges: 300 Gold

300 Gold 100 Badges: Prismatic Song T-shirt

Prismatic Song T-shirt 120 Badges: 3x Summon Airdrop

3x Summon Airdrop 130 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

1x Gold Royale Voucher 140 Badges: 3x Resupply Map

3x Resupply Map 145 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

1x Evo Gun Token Box 150 Badges: Azure Theatre Banner

Azure Theatre Banner 160 Badges: 500 Gold

500 Gold 170 Badges: 1x Fragment Case II

1x Fragment Case II 180 Badges: 3x Bonfires

3x Bonfires 190 Badges: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

1x Gold Royale Voucher 200 Badges: Robotic Opera Parachute

Robotic Opera Parachute 205 Badges: 1x Evo Gun Token Box

1x Evo Gun Token Box 210 Badges: 3x Gold Royale Voucher

3x Gold Royale Voucher 220 Badges: 3x Bounty Token

3x Bounty Token 225 Badges: 500x Universal Fragments

Apart from the ones listed above, there are numerous other premium rewards that players can acquire if they purchase paid versions of the pass using diamonds.

More details on the pass

Completing the missions will reward gamers with badges (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49 commenced today, i.e., 1 June, and will run until the month’s end. Consequently, players will have a month to get their hands on the rewards that the developers have set.

During the duration of the pass, players will be required to complete missions and earn badges, which will reward different items. There are two different kinds of missions accessible to users: Daily and Weekly.

Note: With Free Fire banned in India, players must avoid downloading and playing the game.

