List of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for rare and legendary rewards

Redeem codes are one of the best methods to earn rewards in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Jul 04, 2022 01:19 PM IST

Free Fire MAX players have a wide variety of options available to them when it comes to in-game cosmetics. The developers add new ones frequently, and interested users can avail them through numerous methods.

However, as many players cannot afford to spend money on the game, using free alternatives like redeem codes are a great option. These codes are made available on a regular basis, and they can be claimed on the Rewards Redemption Site.

All the Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get rare and legendary rewards (2022)

Legendary rewards

  • FFPL72XC2SWE
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • SFS29ERU9TDS
  • BTSQVQC45GEB
  • MCPTTZXZZC5R
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Rare rewards

  • FFCPNZ34BZJW
  • HAYATOAVU76V
  • WJ7AGANR8ASK
  • FFPL72XC2SWE
  • E7FPND427X68
  • B6Q8VY2TJUCM
  • MCP333AYPT28
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • UHEVKNBJCRFP
  • FF11MB2C3DTG
  • RHW2YWQ4YDPH
  • 49AF8WKGNCW6
  • 9EHEENMRY32U
  • KNNAAMTJSMWS
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • QCCQ6VVRK6HD
  • WJZDJ8HQRJAK
  • FFCP9MH2QSJK
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • 4PVBSRG9ETBF

Note: These codes may not work due to expiry and server restrictions.

How to link Free Fire MAX accounts

youtube-cover

Players with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes. These players will be required to link their accounts to one of the available platforms first. The steps for the same are listed below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and head to the in-game settings by clicking on its icon in the top right corner.

Step 2: Players can choose any available option under the ‘Account’ tab to link their account.

Step 3: Players will be eligible to use redeem codes after they complete the linking procedure.

Steps to use redeem codes

The steps to utilize redeem codes are listed below:

Step 1: Players can start by going to the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and signing in via the platform linked to their in-game profile.

Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the different options available on the Rewards Redemption Site.

After visiting the website, gamers can utilize any one of the log in options (Image via Garena)
Step 2: Individuals will now have to enter the code without any errors. After doing so, they can hit the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption procedure.

A dialog box will show up on their screen, confirming whether the process was successful.

Input the code and press the &#039;Confirm&#039; button (Image via Garena)
Step 3: Gamers can later claim the rewards from the in-game mail. It may take up to 24 hours for the rewards to be sent.

