Mineros Esports wins Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2022 Opening, top 2 qualify for World Series Sentosa 

The Grand Finals of Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2022 Opening concluded with Mineros Esports being crowned as champions. The team showed unreal dominance in the Grand Finals and accumulated 141 points with the help of two Booyahs.

Mineros Esports didn't have the best of League stages as it finished 11th and barely qualified for the finals. The side qualified for the 2022 World Series Sentosa Finals.

Garena Free Fire LATAM 💜 @freefirelatino ¡FELICIDADES A LOS CAMPEONES DE LA FREE FIRE LEAGUE APERTURA 2022! ⁣

tuvo una competencia feroz y dominante desde el primer minuto. ¡ELLOS IRÁN A SINGAPUR PARA LA

Ignis Esports which secured second in the league stages, also came second in the finals and advanced to the World Series Play-ins. The team focused more on placement points and accumulated 114 points. Arctic Gaming also showed great gameplay to secure third place with 106 points.

Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2022 Opening Finals' overall standings

Overall standings of FFL 2022 Opening Finals (Image via Garena Free Fire)

League topper God's Plan Esports had to settle for fourth place with 96 points. It had 15 headstart points coming into the finals. The team was a part of the FFWS 2021 Play-ins and was dominating the season, but had a sour ending to its journey. Infinity, the second runner-up in the league stages, had a horror outing in the Free Fire tournament's finals as it finished ninth.

Prize pool distribution for the tournament

The tournament featured a total prize pool of $148.5K. The champion team Mineros Esports took home $51K prize-money, while Ignis Esports, the first runners-up got $25K. Jota from Mineros Esports was named the MVP and he got a reward of $1500.

Prize Pool distribution (Regular Season + Finals)

Mineros Esports - $51,000

Ignis Esports - $25,000

Arctic Gaming Mexico - $11,500

God’s Plan - $9,000

Naguara Team - $7,000

Osaka - $4,000

Leviatán - $2,000

God Esports - $8,500

Infinity - $3,500

Furious Gaming - $1,000

Virus Gaming - $1,500

Estorm Gaming - $1,500

Chivas Esports - $1,000

Newstar Esports - $500

Timbers Esports - $500

Quisqueya Esports - $500

Garra Esports - $500

Six Karma - $500

MVP: Jota - $1500

Best team after 3 days:

God Esports - $15,000

Arctic Gaming Mexico - $3,000

What's next for the teams

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 is coming close. The superstar event will be played in two stages and is scheduled for the 14th and 21st of May. The event will be an offline affair and will take place in Sentosa, Singapore. In total, 22 teams representing 13 countries will compete in the tournament.

As of now, three finalist spots and three Play-in spots have been taken. Mineros Esports has been seeded into the finals of FFWS 2022, while Ignis Esports will have to compete in Play-ins to qualify for the finals.

