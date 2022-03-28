×
Mineros Esports wins Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2022 Opening, top 2 qualify for World Series Sentosa 

Mineros Esports takes the crown (Image via freefirelatino/Twitter)
Mineros Esports takes the crown (Image via freefirelatino/Twitter)
Modified Mar 28, 2022 09:26 PM IST
News

The Grand Finals of Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2022 Opening concluded with Mineros Esports being crowned as champions. The team showed unreal dominance in the Grand Finals and accumulated 141 points with the help of two Booyahs.

Mineros Esports didn't have the best of League stages as it finished 11th and barely qualified for the finals. The side qualified for the 2022 World Series Sentosa Finals.

🏆 ¡FELICIDADES A LOS CAMPEONES DE LA FREE FIRE LEAGUE APERTURA 2022! 🏆⁣⁣@minerosff tuvo una competencia feroz y dominante desde el primer minuto. ¡ELLOS IRÁN A SINGAPUR PARA LA #FreeFireWorldSeries! 🌏🏆⁣¡Felicidades a los campeones! https://t.co/nlcCSDmwVH

Ignis Esports which secured second in the league stages, also came second in the finals and advanced to the World Series Play-ins. The team focused more on placement points and accumulated 114 points. Arctic Gaming also showed great gameplay to secure third place with 106 points.

Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2022 Opening Finals' overall standings

Overall standings of FFL 2022 Opening Finals (Image via Garena Free Fire)
Overall standings of FFL 2022 Opening Finals (Image via Garena Free Fire)

League topper God's Plan Esports had to settle for fourth place with 96 points. It had 15 headstart points coming into the finals. The team was a part of the FFWS 2021 Play-ins and was dominating the season, but had a sour ending to its journey. Infinity, the second runner-up in the league stages, had a horror outing in the Free Fire tournament's finals as it finished ninth.

Prize pool distribution for the tournament

The tournament featured a total prize pool of $148.5K. The champion team Mineros Esports took home $51K prize-money, while Ignis Esports, the first runners-up got $25K. Jota from Mineros Esports was named the MVP and he got a reward of $1500.

¡EL MVP DE LA #FreeFireLeague Apertura 2022 eeessss...!Jota de @minerosff que hizo 28 eliminaciones y se lleva a casa $1,500 dólares. 😱🤑¡MUCHAS FELICIDADES! 😎🔥 https://t.co/MLg5Zp8lbz

Prize Pool distribution (Regular Season + Finals)

  • Mineros Esports - $51,000
  • Ignis Esports - $25,000
  • Arctic Gaming Mexico - $11,500
  • God’s Plan - $9,000
  • Naguara Team - $7,000
  • Osaka - $4,000
  • Leviatán - $2,000
  • God Esports - $8,500
  • Infinity - $3,500
  • Furious Gaming - $1,000
  • Virus Gaming - $1,500
  • Estorm Gaming - $1,500
  • Chivas Esports - $1,000
  • Newstar Esports - $500
  • Timbers Esports - $500
  • Quisqueya Esports - $500
  • Garra Esports - $500
  • Six Karma - $500
  • MVP: Jota - $1500

Best team after 3 days:

  • God Esports - $15,000
  • Arctic Gaming Mexico - $3,000

What's next for the teams

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 is coming close. The superstar event will be played in two stages and is scheduled for the 14th and 21st of May. The event will be an offline affair and will take place in Sentosa, Singapore. In total, 22 teams representing 13 countries will compete in the tournament.

As of now, three finalist spots and three Play-in spots have been taken. Mineros Esports has been seeded into the finals of FFWS 2022, while Ignis Esports will have to compete in Play-ins to qualify for the finals.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
