New Free Fire MAX Penta Flip event featuring Skeleton Gentleman Bundle starts on Indian server

Penta Flip is a brand new event that's live in Free Fire MAX, introducing the new Skeleton Gentleman collection to the game's Indian server. This collection features an exclusive outfit, a parachute skin, a loot box, surfboard skin, and a Gloo Wall.

Kicking off on December 15, 2022, this event will be accessible to gamers until December 21, 2022. Although fans will have to spend diamonds to obtain the rewards, this event is an excellent overall option for players to expand the cosmetic collection.

Skeleton Gentleman Bundle and other rewards available in Free Fire MAX Penta Flip event

The latest Penta Flip event is an exciting way to build one's in-game cosmetic collection as it offers multiple permanent rewards. The event's prize pool includes five permanent items, which are as follows:

There are a total of five permanent rewards (Image via Garena)

Skeleton Gentleman Bundle

Raft to the Underworld

Deadly Descent

Gloo Wall Protection Offering

Tombstone Fear Loot Box

In addition to these five permanent items, you will also receive four other rewards, which may include Gun Crates, Cube Fragments, Vouchers, and more. Furthermore, once an item is obtained in this event, it won't appear again, thereby increasing the overall chances of receiving the grand prize.

The diamond prices for receiving the rewards of the new Penta Flip event are as follows:

1st pick – 9 diamonds

2nd pick – 19 diamonds

3rd pick – 29 diamonds

4th pick – 49 diamonds

5th pick – 69 diamonds

6th pick – 99 diamonds

7th pick – 199 diamonds

8th pick – 299 diamonds

9th pick – 499 diamonds

Thus, the total cost of acquiring the entire Skeleton Gentleman collection alongside four other items adds up to 1271 diamonds. This is a great bargain, considering that such an outfit generally costs thousands of diamonds alone, without any other cosmetics.

Steps to make spins and obtain rewards from the Free Fire MAX Penta Flip event

Interested readers can follow these instructions to get rewards from the newly added Penta Flip event in Free Fire MAX:

Select the Events tab and click on the go-to button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the Events tab in the game and click on the go-to button under the Penta Flip event section to access the event interface.

Step 2: Once the event interface loads on the screen, click on the Shuffle button, which will shuffle the entire deck.

Pick a card to receive a reward at random (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select one card at random to receive the reward. A new permanent item from the collection will be added to the pool after picking up a card.

Step 4: Continue making spins until the final round to receive the entire themed collection.

The event will end once you have obtained all of its rewards. Therefore, only those Free Fire MAX players who have a sufficient number of diamonds to get all of the rewards should make use of this event.

