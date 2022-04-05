Osaka wins Free Fire Pro Series North America Season 2, qualifies for World Series 

The Free Fire Pro Series 2022 Spring North America concluded with Osaka being crowned as champion. Apart from the trophy, the team got 12.5k USD in the prize pool and a ticket to the Free Fire World Series 2022.

The team qualified for the Play-ins of FFWS, which will act as a qualifier for the FFWS finals. FWS Play-ins are scheduled for May 14.

Free Fire Pro Series North America Season 2 format

The competition was divided into four stages, beginning with an open qualifier in which every registered team competed for a spot in stage 2. Only 18 of the 192 teams who competed in open qualifiers advanced to the group stages.

Free Fire Pro Series North America S2 Grand Finals overall standings (Image via Garena)

The group stages lasted twelve days and featured 72 matches between 24 teams (18 qualified from the previous stage and six invited teams), with the top eight teams qualifying for the finals and the ninth to twentieth teams being relegated to last-chance qualifiers.

From March 26 to March 27, the last chance qualifications were held, with the top four teams advancing to the finals. The grand finals, played from April 1 to April 3, saw the top 12 teams competing for 18 matches over three classic maps.

What happened in the finals

In the first two days, Osaka accumulated 60 and 63 points and was ranked fourth, while on the final day, they secured the second rank. This consistent performance on all three days of the finals became the reason the team was crowned champions.

Fuego topped day 1, were in second place on day 2, and had an average day 2. They finished with the same number of points as Osaka, but they had fewer kill points. Hence, they were ranked second.

Prize pool distribution

prize pool distribution for Bounty Winners (Image via Garena)

The tournament had a $50K prize pool. Osaka, the champion, received $12.5K in prize money, while Fuego, the first runner-up, received $8.5K. The second runner-up, Team 999, received a $6K cash reward.

Osaka - $12,500

Fuego - $8,500

Team 999 - $6,000

Pisar Esports - $4,000

Atomic - $3,000

1A Esports - $3,000

DN Esports - $2,000

USA Esports - $2,000

Club 9D - $1,500

Virus Gaming - $1,500

C7 Esports - $1000

LA Onu- $1000

Kill Machine: $500 -Vela

Lethal Killer: $167- Vela, MRT, Scott (Each player)

Playing For 1st: Fuego- $1000

Booyah Team: Team 999- $2000

The event started on February 2, 2022, and concluded yesterday. It was the second season of FFPS North America.

