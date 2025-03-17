Pahadi Gamer wins Predator award in Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025

Popular athlete Lokesh “Pahadi Gamer” Karakoti from Team Elite performed exceptionally well in the Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 and emerged as Predator of the tournament. He was awarded a cash prize of ₹10,000. Karakoti's team ranked fourth in the overall standings and received ₹96,000 in prize money.

Ad

The Grand Finals of this Free Fire Max event were played on March 16, 2025. PVS Gaming performed well throughout the eight matches of the finals and emerged victorious. The team received a prize money of ₹5 lakh.

The Pro League 2025, hosted by Skyesports, was held in three stages: Knockout, Point Rush, and Grand Finals. A total of 18 invited teams fought in the Knockout stage from March 11 to 13, 2025. The best 12 clubs from this stage contested in both the Point Rush and the Grand Finals.

Ad

Trending

Pahadi Gamer emerges as Predator of Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025

Elimination leaderboard of Skyesports Pro League 2025 (Image via YouTube/Skyesports)

Pahadi Gamer was phenomenal throughout the tournament, topping the kill leaderboard with 66 eliminations and 50274 damage.

Ad

Pahadi helped Team Elite finish fourth in the Grand Finals. While the team had a horrendous start to the event, they managed to improve their performances in the final six matches of the Knockout Stage. The squad ranked sixth in the knockout and fourth in the Point Rush.

Team Elite scored 98 points in eight matches of the Grand Finals. The team won the fourth match of the finals. The squad featured experienced Free Fire athletes like Pahadi, OldMonk, Mr May, and Zap.

Ad

Sidak from TSG Army was second in the kill leaderboard with 63 eliminations and 39980 damage. While his teammate Krish secured third place in the list with 63 eliminations and 32739 damage. Prince from Assassins Army and KDGOD from Team PN Rose ranked fourth and fifth with 58 and 56 points, respectively.

Overall standings of Pro League 2025 Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Skyesports)

Desi RNX and Hello Telugu Gamers had a good run in the Grand Finals and finished second and third in the tournament. TSG Army performed well in the Knockout but stumbled in the Finals, ending up in fifth place.

Ad

Assassins Army Esports also faced difficulties in the Finals and ranked eighth. Team Vasiyo stood ninth on the table. However, their star Free Fire player Anshu clinched the MVP title and received ₹20,000 in prize money. Popular club Total Gaming Esports performed poorly in the Finals as they finished 10th. Bin Zaid Gaming and Kar98 brought up the bottom of the table after the Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.