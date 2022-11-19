Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, and more confirmed for Free Fire collaboration

Garena, the publisher of the popular mobile battle royale title, Free Fire, has been collaborating with multiple parties over the past few months, including popular pop stars and brands. Following this trend, they have announced a new venture with Pakistani cricketers as part of their Invincible Squad event for Free Fire.

The players in the collaboration are the Pakistan cricket team's captain Babar Azam, all-rounder Shadab Khan, veteran Shoaib Malik, and express pace bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Babar Azam @babarazam258 Our Invincible squad is all set to enter into the @FreefirePkyt world and bring some amazing action for all the fans. Stay tuned for the updates! #FreeFireXInvincibleSquad Our Invincible squad is all set to enter into the @FreefirePkyt world and bring some amazing action for all the fans. Stay tuned for the updates! #FreeFireXInvincibleSquad https://t.co/3MlX79Do8T

In-game event and bundles from Free Fire's latest collaboration with Pakistani cricket team

In-game bundle of Shoaib Malik (Image via Garena)

Breaking this update on their official social media channels, the officials stated that they are excited for the collaboration and that the event will commence in-game starting today i.e November 19, 2022.

This event’s interesting in-game challenges will also be made available to fans, which will in-turn reward them with cricketer-specific gear. The event will go on until November 25, 2022, with players having almost a week to enjoy it.

Fans can grab in-game bundles of these four cricketers (Image via Garena)

As part of the event, users will receive costume bundles that are inspired by the players who are a part of this collaboration. Along with the costumes, they will also receive multiple in-game rewards specific to this event.

The news has been warmly received by Free Fire fans from all around the world, especially cricket fans from Pakistan. The publisher asked fans to stay tuned to their social media for future updates regarding the same.

Shadab Khan @76Shadabkhan I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of the Invincible Squad & joined by Skipper, Shaheen and Shoaib bhai for some epic fun with @FreefirePkyt . Shaheen might not have mentioned but you may see him fly soon ;) #FreeFireXInvincibleSquad I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of the Invincible Squad & joined by Skipper, Shaheen and Shoaib bhai for some epic fun with @FreefirePkyt. Shaheen might not have mentioned but you may see him fly soon ;) #FreeFireXInvincibleSquad https://t.co/oYDzVwUG8P

Earlier, Free Fire officials had teased this collaboration through multiple posts on their social media, which left the playerbase guessing as to who will be the concerned party for the mega crossover.

Free Fire has been making multiple moves in the Pakistani market. Last year, the they hosted the second season of the FFPL, which was supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan. Fawad Chaudhary, the then Federal Minister of Information, signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Garena, tightening their relationship.

Other than this, the title has engaged in multiple top-level collaborations with anime titles, car brands, musical artists, athletes, and many more. A couple of these include One Punch Man, McLaren, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, K-pop group BTS, and more.

This is not the first time a collaboration has happened between cricket and gaming. Earlier this year, PUBG Mobile, another top battle royale title, became the official sponsor of the series between Pakistan and England. The title also collaborated with legendary Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in 2021.

