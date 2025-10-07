S8UL bids farewell to Free Fire Max roster following Viper’s controversial statement 

S8UL Esports has officially announced the departure of its Free Fire Max squad on October 7, 2025. This decision came soon after one of their players, Viper, made a controversial statement about a caster. The organization had signed the roster in July this year ahead of the India Cup (FFMIC) 2025. S8UL had a good run in the event, finishing fourth and earning ₹5.5 lakh in prize money.The organization's latest tournament was the recent Free Fire Max India Cup 2025, featuring a ₹1 crore prize pool. Total Gaming Esports emerged as the winner owing to their strong performances.S8UL parts ways with Free Fire Max squad View this post on Instagram Instagram PostS8UL parted ways with their roster on Monday. The firm wrote in the announcement:“We bid farewell to our Free Fire Max roster. Thank you for being a part of the grind, wishing them the best for what lies ahead”A few days ago, a player-turned-coach, Viper, made some controversial comments about Sandeep “Insanearena” Panchpal, who was a caster in the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025. He criticised Insanearena for his casting and also made some comments on the caster’s family.However, some members of S8UL, such as Mortal and Goldy, came forward to state that Viper's comments were not the reason for the departure of the entire lineup.Mortal, S8UL co-owner, also reacted to the lineup’s farewell. He posted on his Instagram broadcast channel:&quot;Hey guys, You all must have seen the Free fire announcement. Just wanted to let you all know that Vipers statement was not the reason why the entire roaster announcement was made.Just happened at the same time. Roaster announcement was already in cards for us&quot;.Furthermore, he added:“Talking about the ff players who played under our banner. They are very hardworking and genuine and I wish them all the best for their future endeavours. What Viper said on his stream was totally wrong and our action for 'him' would have been the same as now”In July 2025, S8UL signed Arsh, Likhi, Marvel, Shanky, and XDIVINE to the squad. Viper was signed as a coach for the team. They showcased a decent run in the India Cup 2025 and achieved fourth position. The team played only one major event for the club.