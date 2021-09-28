'Server will be ready soon' Free Fire error today: OB30 update maintenance break details

After the Free Fire OB29 update, which was released in early August, the developers are all set to roll out the next iteration of the game today, on 28 September 2021. Players will be able to immerse themselves in a swarm of new features such as character and weapon balancing, new weapons, new game modes and more.

Every update day, the servers are temporarily offline for a planned maintenance period, causing an error message whenever users attempt to access the game. This error states that the “Server will be ready soon.”

Players need not be concerned because this is due to servers being offline for maintenance and it will be automatically resolved once the maintenance is completed.

Server will be ready soon error in Free Fire

The maintenance has started and will be servers will be down until 5:40 pm IST (Image via Free Fire)

As there is no way for players to fix this error themselves, they can patiently wait for the maintenance break to conclude. Garena has released the schedule for the maintenance break and the exact details for it have been provided below:

Free Fire OB30 maintenance start time: 8:30 am IST

Free Fire OB30 maintenance end time: 5:40 pm IST

The update is scheduled to be released a few hours after the break begins, and users will be able to download it directly from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, they will not be able to enjoy the title until the servers are restored at 5:40 pm IST.

Users will likely receive rewards for downloading the Free Fire OB30 update similar to the previous few updates.

Key patch notes

Here are some of the key changes in the Free Fire OB30 update:

Chrono, Wukong and Andrew “The Fierce” abilities are nerfed

The cooldown time of Shirou’s ability is reduced

New Treatment Sniper

SPAS – 12, FF – Knife, Grenade, P90, AWM, SKS, Vector weapon stats adjustment

New Replay System

Training Island changes

New Guild UI

New 6v6 Clash Squad is available in the custom room

Airdrop Vending Machine is available in classic and ranked games

Jai Microchip is available in the store

Edited by Siddharth Satish