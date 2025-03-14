Six teams eliminated from Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 

The Knockout Stage of the Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 concluded with the top 12 teams advancing to the Point Rush and Grand Finals. Meanwhile, the bottom six faced elimination. These 18 Indian teams were divided into three groups for the stage, with each team playing 12 matches from March 11 to 13.

Non Stop Gaming missed out on a spot in the Grand Finals by a single point. Jonty Gaming also fell short of a few points to qualify for the next stage. Boss Army, Shadow Shooter, Badge99, and Desi Army were eliminated from the tournament as well.

TSG Army emerged as star performer of the Knockout Stage. The squad displayed amazing consistency throughout its 12 matches and amassed 186 points. Team Vasiyo and Assassins Army finished second and third in this stage, respectively.

Overall scoreboard at Skyesports Free Fire Pro League 2025

TSG Army - 186 points Vasiyo Esports - 159 points Assassins Army Esports - 155 points Black Flag Army - 151 points Total Gaming Esports - 132 points Team Elite - 132 points Hello Telugu Gamers - 131 points Kar98 Army - 131 points Desi RNX - 131 points Bin Zaid Gaming - 130 points Team PN Rose - 124 points PVS - 121 points Nonstop Gaming - 120 points Jonty Gaming - 117 points Boss Army - 112 points Shadow Shooter - 87 points Badge 99 - 73 points Desi Army - 48 points

Non Stop Gaming stood 13th with 120 points and 86 kills. The team played well in its last few matches but fell short by a single point to reach the next stage.

Jonty Gaming accumulated 117 points and 55 eliminations. The team also secured a Booyah yet finished 14th. Right behind them, Boss Army sat in 15th with 112 points.

Shadow Shooter finished 16th with 87 points and one Booyah, followed by Badge99 with 73 points. Desi Army had a horrible run and could only muster 48 points in 12 games, consequently finishing bottom of the overall leaderboard. The teams ranked 13th to 18th were eliminated from the Free Fire Pro League 2025.

Popular squads like Total Gaming Esports and Team Elite looked impressive in the Knockout Stage, finishing fifth and sixth respectively. Notably, Team PN Rose and PVS barely progressed to the next stages of the Free Fire event.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.