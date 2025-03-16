  • home icon
Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Grand Finals: Qualified teams, headstart points, format, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 16, 2025 08:05 IST
Grand Finals of Skyesports Free Fire Pro League 2025 takes place on March 16 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire India Official)
The Grand Finals of the Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 are all set to kick off on March 16 at 5 pm IST. The top 12 teams from the Knockout Stage will clash for a prize pool of ₹15 lakh. These squads have earned headstart points during the Point Rush stage of the tournament.

The Finale will adopt the Champion Rush format. The teams will be given a pre-determined number of points, known as the Champion Rush Point (CRP). Once a team crosses the point mark (CRP), the first squad to clinch a Booyah will be declared the winner of the Free Fire Pro League tournament.

If any team fails to win a Booyah after crossing the Champion Rush Point, the winner will be announced based on the overall points table. The Grand Finals will have a maximum of eight matches.

Qualified teams for Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Grand Finals

Here are the 12 finalists and their headstart points:

  1. Assassins Army Esports - 10 points
  2. Desi RNX - 7 points
  3. Team PN Rose - 5 points
  4. Team Elite - 3 points
  5. Vasiyo Esports - 2 points
  6. TSG Army - 1 point
  7. PVS Gaming - 0 points
  8. Black Flag Army - 0 points
  9. Kar98 Army - 0 points
  10. Hello Telugu Gamers - 0 points
  11. Bin Zaid Gaming - 0 points
  12. Total Gaming Esports - 0 points

How to watch

The Finale will be broadcast live on the YouTube channels of Free Fire India Official and Skyesports from 5 pm IST onwards. Fans can watch it in both Hindi and English.

Here is the schedule for the Finale:

  • Match 1 - 5:45 pm IST
  • Match 2 - 6:15 pm IST
  • Match 3 - 6:45 pm IST
  • Match 4 - 7:15 pm IST
  • Match 5 - 7:45 pm IST
  • Match 6 - 8:15 pm IST
  • Match 7 - 8:45 pm IST
  • Match 8 - 9:15 pm IST

Prize pool distribution

  • First place- ₹5,00,000
  • Second place - ₹2,50,000
  • Third place - ₹1,25,000
  • Fourth place - ₹96,000
  • Fifth place - ₹85,000
  • Sixth place - ₹78,000
  • Seventh place - ₹73,000
  • Eighth place - ₹68,000
  • Ninth place - ₹60,000
  • 10th place - ₹50,000
  • 11th place - ₹45,000
  • 12th place - ₹40,000
  • MVP - ₹20,000
  • Predator - ₹10,000
TSG Army delivered a series of magnificent performances in the Knockout Stage but faltered a bit in the Point Rush. Assassins Army played well in the previous stages of the event, while Desi RNX and PN Rose looked good in Point Rush.

Team Elite, led by Pahadi Gamer, has enjoyed a decent run so far. On the other hand, Total Gaming performed well in the Knockout Stages but stumbled in Point Rush. These Free Fire teams will now aim to excel in the Pro League Grand Finals.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
