Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Grand Finals: Qualified teams, headstart points, format, and how to watch 

The Grand Finals of the Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 are all set to kick off on March 16 at 5 pm IST. The top 12 teams from the Knockout Stage will clash for a prize pool of ₹15 lakh. These squads have earned headstart points during the Point Rush stage of the tournament.

The Finale will adopt the Champion Rush format. The teams will be given a pre-determined number of points, known as the Champion Rush Point (CRP). Once a team crosses the point mark (CRP), the first squad to clinch a Booyah will be declared the winner of the Free Fire Pro League tournament.

If any team fails to win a Booyah after crossing the Champion Rush Point, the winner will be announced based on the overall points table. The Grand Finals will have a maximum of eight matches.

Qualified teams for Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Grand Finals

Here are the 12 finalists and their headstart points:

Assassins Army Esports - 10 points Desi RNX - 7 points Team PN Rose - 5 points Team Elite - 3 points Vasiyo Esports - 2 points TSG Army - 1 point PVS Gaming - 0 points Black Flag Army - 0 points Kar98 Army - 0 points Hello Telugu Gamers - 0 points Bin Zaid Gaming - 0 points Total Gaming Esports - 0 points

How to watch

The Finale will be broadcast live on the YouTube channels of Free Fire India Official and Skyesports from 5 pm IST onwards. Fans can watch it in both Hindi and English.

Here is the schedule for the Finale:

Match 1 - 5:45 pm IST

Match 2 - 6:15 pm IST

Match 3 - 6:45 pm IST

Match 4 - 7:15 pm IST

Match 5 - 7:45 pm IST

Match 6 - 8:15 pm IST

Match 7 - 8:45 pm IST

Match 8 - 9:15 pm IST

Prize pool distribution

First place- ₹5,00,000

Second place - ₹2,50,000

Third place - ₹1,25,000

Fourth place - ₹96,000

Fifth place - ₹85,000

Sixth place - ₹78,000

Seventh place - ₹73,000

Eighth place - ₹68,000

Ninth place - ₹60,000

10th place - ₹50,000

11th place - ₹45,000

12th place - ₹40,000

MVP - ₹20,000

Predator - ₹10,000

TSG Army delivered a series of magnificent performances in the Knockout Stage but faltered a bit in the Point Rush. Assassins Army played well in the previous stages of the event, while Desi RNX and PN Rose looked good in Point Rush.

Team Elite, led by Pahadi Gamer, has enjoyed a decent run so far. On the other hand, Total Gaming performed well in the Knockout Stages but stumbled in Point Rush. These Free Fire teams will now aim to excel in the Pro League Grand Finals.

