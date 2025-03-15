Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Point Rush: Overall points table and highlights 

The Point Rush stage of the Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 took place on March 15. This phase saw the top 12 teams from the Knockout stage battle it out in six matches. Assassins Army emerged as the top performer with 97 points and two Booyahs. They earned 10 headstart points for the Grand Finals.

While the top six teams in the Point Rush stage earned headstart points for the Finals, the bottom six, unfortunately, missed out. These 12 teams will contest in the Grand Finals on March 16, where a total prize pool of ₹15 lakh will be up for grabs.

Overall standings of the Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Point Rush stage

Assassins Army Esports - 97 points Desi RNX - 81 points Team PN Rose - 79 points Team Elite - 75 points Vasiyo Esports - 72 points TSG Army - 67 points PVS Gaming - 62 points Black Flag Army - 62 points Kar98 Army - 55 points Hello Telugu Gamers - 53 points Bin Zaid Gaming. 50 points Total Gaming Esports - 37 points

Desi RNX looked impressive and came second with 81 points despite not winning any matches. For this, the club gained seven headstart points. Team PN Rose also put up a good performance to earn the third spot with 79 points and five headstart points.

Team Elite, led by Pahadi Gamer, was fourth in the table with 75 points, including 46 eliminations. This Free Fire squad grabbed three headstart points for their performance. Meanwhile, Team Vasiyo, who had a strong run in the Knockout, finished fifth with 72 points, achieving two headstart points.

Rounding off the top six was TSG Army, who dominated the Knockout Stage. They came sixth with 67 points and took only one headstart point. The lineup will look to improve their game in the Grand Finals.

PVS Gaming and Black Flag Army scored 62 points each, failing to earn any headstart points. Moving on, Kar98 Army finished eighth with 55 points, while HTG Gaming and Bin Zaid also faltered in this stage.

Finally, despite an impressive run in the knockout stage, Total Gaming lost their momentum and ended in the bottom with only 37 points. They will have to perform exceptionally in the Grand Finals to win the Free Fire Pro League 2025.

