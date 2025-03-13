Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Group Stage Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 2 of the Group Stage of the Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 took place on March 12, 2025. Teams from Groups B and C faced each other in six matches. Over the initial two days of the stage, Group B has played all of their 12 matches, while Groups A and C have contested in six each. Their remaining six matches of this stage will be held on March 13, 2025.

Ad

Vasiyo Esports topped the overall standings after Day 2 of the Group Stage, scoring 159 points from 82 kills and three Booyahs in 12 matches. The side had an amazing run on Day 2. Meanwhile, Assassins Army Esports ranked second with 155 points and two Booyahs (after 12 games).

Overall standings of Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 Group Stage after Day 2

Group Stage standings after Day 2 of FF Max Pro League 2025 (Image via YouTube/Skyesports)

Vasiyo Esports - 159 points Assassins Army Esports - 155 points Bin Zaid Gaming - 130 points TSG Army - 127 points Jonty Gaming - 117 points Boss Army - 112 points Black Flag Army - 90 points Team PN Rose - 76 points Hello Telugu Gamers - 70 points Desi RNX - 65 points Total Gaming Esports - 53 points Shadow Shooter - 53 points Kar98 Army - 52 points Badge 99 - 52 points PVS Gaming - 49 points Desi Army - 48 points Non Stop Gaming - 45 points Team Elite - 42 points

Ad

Trending

Bin Zaid Gaming stood third with 130 points and one Booyah. TSG Army has played only six matches but still managed to come fourth with 127 points and one Booyah. Jonty Gaming moved up to fifth position with 117 points, followed by Boss Army at sixth with 112.

Black Flag Army played its initial six matches on Day 2 and grabbed sixth spot with 112 points despite not scoring a Booyah. Team PN Rose and HTG Esports have collected 76 and 70 points, respectively.

Ad

Ad

Total Gaming, a popular Free Fire club, ranked 12th with 53 points. The team had a slow start and will now focus on bouncing back in its remaining six matches. Kar98 Army and Badge99 came 13th and 14th respectively. Both have scored 52 points in their initial six games.

PVS Gaming was 15th with 49 points. Desi Army ended up in 16th place after 12 matches and was thus eliminated from the Free Fire Pro League. Lastly, Non Stop Gaming and Team Elite were 17th and 18th, with 45 and 42 points, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.