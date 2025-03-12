Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025: Prize pool distribution announced

The Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025 began on March 11, 2025. A total of 18 Indian teams are competing in this one-week event, which boasts a total prize pool of ₹15 lakh. Popular clubs like Total Gaming, Team Elite, TSG Legends, and others are battling it out for the title.

The Free Fire event is scheduled to be played in three different stages: Knockout, Point Rush, and Finals. The three-day Knockout is planned for March 11 to March 13, 2025, during which 18 teams will go head-to-head for 12 spots in the next two rounds of the Pro League 2025.

The Point Rush stage is scheduled for March 15, 2025, in which the top 12 clubs will play six matches and earn headstart points. These teams will then face each other again in the Finals on March 16, 2025.

Prize pool distribution of Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025

The winning team of the Pro League 2025 will be awarded a cash prize of ₹5,00,000. While the first and second runner-ups will be given ₹2,50,000 and ₹1,25,000, respectively. The MVP will get ₹20,000, while the predator will receive ₹10,000. Here is how the prize pool distribution looks like:

First place- ₹5,00,000

Second place - ₹2,50,000

Third place - ₹1,25,000

Fourth place - ₹96,000

Fifth place - ₹85,000

Sixth place - ₹78,000

Seventh place - ₹73,000

Eighth place - ₹68,000

Ninth place - ₹60,000

10th place - ₹50,000

11th place - ₹45,000

12th place - ₹40,000

MVP - ₹20,000

Predator - ₹10,000

Participating teams

Team Elite TSG Army Vasiyo Army Jonty Gaming Total Gaming Desi Army Assassin Army Esports Badge99 Desi RNX PVS Gaming Non Stop Gaming Boss Army Black Flag Army HTG Esports Kar98 Army Team PN Rose Shadow Shooter Bin Zaid Gaming

Day 1 of the Group Stage was held on March 11, 2025. TSG Army had a dominant run on the first day, crossing 100 points in their first six matches of the stage. Assassins Army and Team PN Rose also had good starts to their campaigns. Team Vasiyo finished fifth after the opening day.

Popular team Total Gaming had a mediocre start to the Free Fire Pro League as they stood eighth in the table after six matches. Kar98 and Non Stop Gaming struggled in their first few matches. Desi Army displayed a shoddy performance on the opening day, finishing 12th in the overall standings. These teams will look to do better in the six matches that remain in the Group Stage.

