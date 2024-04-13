Snapdragon Free Fire Mobile Masters 2024: Teams, dates, schedule, prize pool distribution, and how to watch 

The Snapdragon Free Fire Mobile Masters 2024 is slated to be played April 13-14, 2024, at the Komplexo Tempo, São Paulo, Brazil. In total, 12 clubs have earned their seats in this mega event and will collide against each other in 12 matches for a total prize pool of $200,000. The top two teams from the total points will be awarded tickets to the Esports World Cup 2024 Riyadh.

In the Mobile Masters, the best six performers from the SPS Challenge LATAM Season 4 and the best six performers from the SPS Challenge SEA Season 3 will participate in Brazil. The contest is expected to be nerve-wracking as both regions (LATAM and SEA) are considered to be among the strongest.

Participating teams in Free Fire Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil

Here are the 12 teams that are ready to fight in the Masters:

Minets.gg (Brazil) LOUD (Brazil) Fluxo (Brazil) Team Solid (Brazil) Alfa 34 (Brazil) INTZ (Brazil) Buriram United (Thailand) JV Esports (Thailand) CGGG (Thailand) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) Indostarts (Indonesia) Reverse Red (Thailand)

Schedule and where to watch

The first day of the Mobile Masters will start on April 13, 2024, at 18:45 (GMT-3)/ 3:15 AM IST (April 14), and will feature four matches. Featuring eight matches, the second day will be held on April 14, 2024, at 15:00 (GMT-3) or 11:30 PM IST. Snapdragon Pro Series' YouTube channel will broadcast these 12 matches live in multiple languages.

Mobile Masters 2024 prize pool distribution

Here is the prize pool distribution of the Free Fire Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil:

1st Place - $60K

- $60K 2nd Place - $30K

$30K 3rd Place - $22K

$22K 4th Place - $17K

$17K 5th Place - $14K

$14K 6th Place - $12K

$12K 7th Place - $10K

$10K 8th Place - $9K

$9K 9th Place - $8K

$8K 10th Place - $7K

$7K 11th Place - $6K

$6K 12th Place - $5K

Magic Squad, the current world champions, has been acquired by Fluxo and will be seen participating in the event. The Brazilian squad captured third rank in the ESL SPS Season 4 LATAM. The club's eyes will be on the second consecutive global trophy in the Masters.

Buriram United from Thailand acquired the former Evos Esports' Free Fire lineup, which has earned two FFWS titles. The side also dominated the SPS Season 3 SEA and will now be one of the teams to follow in the competition.

