Stalwart Esports acquires EXP Esports’ Free Fire roster 

On March 7, 2024, popular club Stalwart Esports re-entered the Free Fire scene after acquiring the former roster of Thailand’s EXP Esports. The experienced lineup has demonstrated strength and potential in many previous tournaments. After achieving great success in PUBG Mobile, the organization will hope to earn several notable feats in this mobile title.

Free Fire, published by Garena, has already announced its complete esports roadmap for 2024. The spring edition of the FFWS Thailand recently ended, where the roster claimed fourth place under the banner of EXP Esports.

Stalwart Esports will now be seen playing in the upcoming FFWS SEA Spring, where the 18 best teams from the Southeast Asian countries will contest for a huge prize pool of $300K. The event also features eight slots for the Free Fire World Cup 2024. The club will be aiming to seal their first major trophy.

Stalwart Esports’ Free Fire roster

Expand Tweet

Here is the five-man lineup of the club:

CARAMEL - Sitthichai Khunachon DEW - Rattapong Rompochai SAIFA - Saifa Thongnopphabg STOP - Thinnabat Chalongkun XPENSION - Kasama Wongsoongnoen

While playing for EXP Esports, the star squad was the runner-up in the FFPL Thailand 2023 after displaying their magnificent skills. They gained sixth place in the Free Fire World Series 2023, a grand International competition. DEW from the lineup was the best individual performer in that event and received the MVP award there.

Except for SAIFA, these players have also played for the popular organization Nigma Galaxy from July 2022 to August 2023. They had a successful journey under this club's banner. They clinched the Free Fire League Thailand S7. These skilled athletes also helped the firm register a third spot in the FFWS 2023 Bangkok.

DEW is widely known for his incredible skills. He has presented his individual talents over the past two years. The 18-year-old star has won many accolades. He will now endeavor to clinch big titles in 2024.

SAIFA is a rising talent who debuted in the esports scene earlier this year. He will be looking to prove himself in the upcoming FFWS SEA Spring. His teammates, XPENSION and CARAMEL, have been competing in the scene since 2020 and are some of the most experienced athletes in the world.

Stalwart Esports entered Free Fire in 2020 with an Indian roster but exited the scene in the same year. The club will now look to find their breakthrough in 2024 with their newly signed Thai lineup.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.