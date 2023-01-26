"Stay tuned for something special": Garena teases upcoming Free Fire MAX announcement

Garena is well-known for offering updates regarding Free Fire MAX content every now and then. On January 25, the Singaporean company teased an announcement for their flagship battle royale game, which fans will get on January 26.

Here's what the social media posts regarding the upcoming FF/FF MAX announcement read:

"Survivors! Stay tuned for something special coming up tomorrow at 12 PM! Do not forget to check our social media channels for updates! Let's celebrate the spirit of battling in style together! Thank you for your continued love & support!"

Therefore, one should expect to witness "something special" related to the title on the Indian Republic Day at 12 pm (IST) via FF/FF MAX India's Instagram handle, Facebook page, or YouTube channel's community tab.

Note: Indian players should avoid installing Free Fire from any unauthorized source, as the game is banned in their country. Instead, they should go for FF MAX, which is still active.

Free Fire MAX fans to witness something special on Republic Day (India)

As of this writing, nothing related to the announcement has been publicized or leaked from the developers' side. However, it is likely to be related to upcoming content for the title associated with some kind of "celebrations," as mentioned in the promo post.

Players will be able to access the new mysterious content by downloading Free Fire MAX. They can follow the step-by-step guide given here to install the latest version of the title before Garena officially makes the announcement:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (if you use an Android emulator).

Step 2: Use the search box to browse the FF MAX application in the Play Store.

Step 3: Click on the relevant results and tap the Install button to download the OB38 version of the app.

Step 4: After the download concludes, the Google Play Store app will automatically install the app.

Ensure a stable internet connection and enough ROM on your device for a smooth download.

Step 5: Launch the app after the installation is complete.

Step 6: Ensure to download the additional update files.

Step 7: Use your desired login method to sign into Free Fire MAX.

You can also use a guest account, which may result in losing in-game data. Therefore, "bind your account" to a specific platform like Google, Facebook, VK, or Twitter.

Step 8: Tap the screen to enter Free Fire MAX and experience the in-game content.

Now, you'll be able to experience the upcoming content in FF MAX.

