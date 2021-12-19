Team Mafiabala crowned champions of Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021

The five-day-long Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 is finally over. The battle for the championship went down to the wire in the final round, where Team Mafiabala and Team Mafia both had equal points. However, Mafiabala came out on top to win the event with 162 kills and 361 points. Team Mafia secured second place with 161 kills and 352 points.

Total Gaming's another star, Team FozyAjay, grabbed third place with 281 points. Team Prince took home the most booyah's with 7, and settled for fourth place with 278 points. Fan-favorite Team Iconic finished sixth, while Team Killer was 11th at the end of the event.

Top 5 players from Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 (Image via Garena)

The MVP of the tournament was Radhethakur of Team Mafiabala since they inflicted close to 30k damage and took 63 kills.

Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 Day 5: Match standings

Overall standings of Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 (Image via Garena)

Team Mafia won the first and fourth matches of the day, both played on the classic Bermuda map, with 13 and 7 frags, respectively. These two booyah's pushed them to the top of the rankings, displacing Team Mafiabala.

Team Prince won the second and third matches of the day, contested on Purgatory and Kalahari with 7 and 5 frags, respectively. Despite winning these two matches, Team Prince was only able to move up one place to the fifth rank.

The fifth round was claimed by Team Mafiabala with 11 kills, where Mafiabala was the MVP for his 6 frag contribution. The sixth and final round of the tournament was won by Team Prince with 7 frags, where Prince alone took 5 frags and was awarded the MVP of the match.

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire Winter Invitational

1st Place: 4,00,000 INR - Team Mafiabala

2nd Place: 2,00,000 INR - Team Mafia

3rd Place: 1,00,000 INR - Team FozyAjay

4th Place: 70,000 INR - Team Prince

5th Place: 50,000 INR - Team Javaboy

6th Place: 50,000 INR - Team Iconic

7th Place: 40,000 INR - Team PVS Gaming

8th Place: 30,000 INR - Team Delete

9th Place: 25,000 INR - Team Yogi

10th Place: 15,000 INR - Team Jonty

11th Place: 10,000 INR - Team Killer

12th Place: 10,000 INR - Team Ayush

Also Read Article Continues below

The event was a huge success, and it was the year's last official Free Fire competition. Garena, on the other hand, is not holding back and will begin the new year with the next season of the Pro League.

Tired of scrolling through invalid Free Fire redeem codes? Check out latest working codes here!

Edited by R. Elahi