Team Mafiabala emerges top as day 3 of Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 concludes

The third day of the Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 has come to a close. Team Mafiabala accumulated 68 points, strengthening their position as the leader. Despite not winning any matches, they are still leading with 92 kills and 205 points.

Nipping on their heels, Team Mafia is in second place with 97 kills and 201 points. Further down, Team Prince has won four booyahs so far and sits in third place with 184 points.

It was a great day for Team FozyAjay as they advanced two places to fourth spot having accrued 182 points. On the other hand, PVS Gaming and Javaboy's team dropped to fifth and sixth rank respectively.

Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 Day 3: Match overview

Overall standings of Free Fire Winter Invitational after day 3( image via Garena Free Fire)

The first match was won by Team Javaboy with seven frags. On the flipside, Team Mafiabala continued their run and came second with eight frags of their own.

The second match of the day, played on Purgatory, was won by Team Mafia with 13 frags. The clash saw Xpoopy emerge as the MVP for his five frag contributions. Team Mafiabala once again showed great prowess to grab 14 important points.

Team Prince won the third match of the day, played on the desert map of Kalahari, with just three frags. However, it was PVS Gaming that topped the points table despite being eliminated in second place. Their seven frags proved crucial in this regard.

After Match 3, Team PVS came back in third spot, replacing Team Javaboy while Team Killer slipped to last place.

The fourth match of the day, played in Bermuda, was won by Team Iconic with eight frags. Despite being eliminated early, Team Yogi's aggression helped them accumulate 10 frag points.

Team Prince won with their second booyah of the day with 11 frags with Raja rising as the MVP. Meanwhile, Jonty's team played well to secure second place with 10 kills.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Team Iconic with nine frags. Iconic was the MVP of the match as he duly dispatched eight enemies. Team FozyAjay finished in fourth place but was still at the top of the table in terms of frag kills. The team had accumulated 13 frags during their run.

Top 5 players after Free Fire Winter Invitational day 3

The tournament is well past the second half and there are only twelve matches left, so a bottom-ranked team would have to make an incredible effort to beat the top-ranked outfits in this Free Fire contest.

