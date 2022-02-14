Team Vitality announces Free Fire roster

Team Vitality, an esports organization based in Europe, announced its entry into two mobile games, Free Fire and BGMI, two weeks ago. For the latter, the company hired Aurum (ex-Galaxy Racer) as its coach and signed Fabindro as the IGL and coach for the Free Fire squad.

Today, Team Vitality has announced its Free Fire roster through its Instagram page.

Team Vitality Free Fire lineup

Fabindro - Indranil Saha Mehul - Mehul Rawat Dipu - Dipu Hyolmo Sangam - Sangam Kumar Chhetri Aizen - Sanjog Thapa

Fabindro led his team, Sixth Sense, to victory in the 2021 Tri-Series, after which the squad was signed by the US esports organization TSM. They continued their good performance by winning the ESPL and securing second place at the Pro League Summer 2021.

Unfortunately, the roster soon hit a downward spiral and failed to impress at the FFIC Fall 2021, the Pro Series, and a few other minor tournaments. This saw the exit of three players from TSM, including Fabindro.

Meanwhile, Mehul represented Galaxy Racer at the FFIC Fall but didn't get many opportunities after that. The remaining three players, Dipu, Sangam, and Aizen, all hail from Nepal.

The team will play its first tournament, the India Championship 2022 Spring, featuring a total prize pool of INR 1 crore. The closed qualifiers are all set to begin on 16 February.

About Team Vitality

Founded in August 2013 by Fabien Devide and Nicolas Maurer, Team Vitality is a leading French esports organization. They have rosters in games like FIFA, Fortnite, Hearthstone, League of Legends, PUBG, Rainbow Six Seige, Rocket League, Street Fighter 5.

They entered India's esports scene by signing the former COD Mobile roster of S8UL and a few content creators like Triggered Insaan. Team Vitality placed second at the CODM World Championships South Asia and MENA and qualified for the East finals. However, the team did poorly in the eastern finals, finishing 10th.

Also Read Article Continues below

Now that Vitality has a Free Fire team, it will look to dominate in upcoming tournaments. The title has already unveiled its esports roadmap for 2022 in India, with total prize money of INR 2.7 crore.

Edited by Ravi Iyer