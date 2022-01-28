Team Vitality announces entry into BGMI and Free Fire

Popular European esports organization Team Vitality today entered two of India's most popular mobile esports titles, with signings in Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

The announcement was made through the social media handles of Team Vitality India. The organization signed Pratik Mehra, aka Aurum, as the coach for their BGMI lineup and Indranil Saha, aka FABINDRO, as the IGL and coach for the Free Fire lineup.

Vitality also stated that they had a lot going for them this year and that the complete rosters for both titles will be announced soon.

FABINDRO has been a part of top esports teams in the country, including Sixth Sense and XTZ Esports. He has also served as the IGL for TSM India and has helped them win multiple major and minor tournaments. Given his history, FABINDRO is sure to give the squad a new level of dynamism.

Team Vitality signs former Galaxy racer BGMI coach

On the other hand, Aurum has coached the BGMI rosters of Galaxy Racer and Fnatic India, helping the latter reach the top spot in the PUBG Mobile All-Stars Championship. Aurum has played an instrumental role in the growth of the team.

Team Vitality had entered the Indian esports scene earlier with the signing of a COD Mobile lineup in March last year. The roster competed in the COD Mobile World Championship 2021, where they had an average run in the championship finals.

Before that, Vitality had signed multiple top content creators in 2020, entering India with a bang.

With the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2022 Spring lined up in the coming months, Vitality will look to take this opportunity with both hands and make their presence felt in the Free Fire scene. Garena has already unveiled India's 2022 esports road map, including more than 2.7 crores in prize money.

The organization would also look to emulate its COD Mobile roster's success in Battlegrounds Mobile India and pick up a strong team capable of challenging the top-tier squads.

Edited by Ravi Iyer