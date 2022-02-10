Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring: Match days, timing, format, and more

Garena has released a detailed schedule for the Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring. The open qualifiers or the FFC Mode will take place on 11 February from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm IST.

With the introduction of Revival Point, Garena has changed the game rules in a significant way. This change can make a big impact on a team's strategies.

Format and schedule of Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring

Let's take a look at the detailed schedule of the tournament:

FFIC 2022 Spring schedule (Image via FFIC rule book)

1) Closed Qualifiers (16 February to 20 February): The 42 qualified teams along with the teams placed 7th to 12th from FFPL 2021 Winter will be divided into four groups of 12 teams each. Each group will compete in a best-of-six round following which the top two teams per group will directly qualify for the FFIC League Stage.

The third, fourth, and fifth-ranked teams from each group will get another chance to qualify through League Play-Ins. These relegated teams will once again compete in a best-of-six-round following which the top four teams will advance to the FFIC League Stage.

2) League Stages: The nine day long league stages from 11 March to 27 March will involve the top 12 teams from the Closed Qualifiers and the top six teams from FFPL 2021 Winter. The teams will be divided into three groups and each group will face off against each other three times in a best-of-six format. At the end of this stage, the top two teams from each group will move to the finals while the remaining 12 teams will be relegated to Finals Play-Ins.

3) Finals Play-Ins: This stage will take place on 3 April where the 12 relegated teams will battle in a best-of-six format. The top six teams will qualify for the Grand Finals while the remaining six will be eliminated from the tournament.

4) Finals: The Grand Finals of the FFIC will take place on 10 April where the top 12 teams of the country will compete in a best-of-six round to crown the new Champion. The top two teams will also advance to the Free Fire World Series.

The tournament will be streamed on the Free Fire Esports India Youtube Channel and Facebook Page at 6:00 pm IST.

Edited by Siddharth Satish