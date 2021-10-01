Three Free Fire players nominated for Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2021 award

In the 6th Spotlight Show of the year, the nominees for the Esports Awards 2021 were unveiled in 14 new categories of Pro, On-Air and Collegiate finalists. The event will take place on November 20 at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas, USA. This year's Esports Mobile Player of the Year category had 10 nominees, an increase from last year's seven. Three of the nominees come from the popular battle royale Free Fire.

Nominations for Esports Mobile Player of the Year (2021)

1) Paraboy - PUBG Mobile

2) Mohamed Light - Clash Royale

3) Syaz - Free Fire

4) SkYRiiKZz - Brawl Stars

5) KarlTzy - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

6) Learn - Call of Duty: Mobile

7) TheCruz - Free Fire

8) Tectonic - Call of Duty: Mobile

9) LucasXGamer - Clash Royale

10) Cauan7 - Free Fire

About the Free Fire nominees: TheCruz, Cauan7 and Syaz

It is no secret that Piyapon Boonchuay aka TheCruz is one of the biggest stars in the world of Free Fire. He began his professional career with Xavier Esports in 2019. His stardom was evident from the very beginning, which became more apparent when he won both Thailand and Asia Free Fire All-Stars in 2020.

Free Fire North America @FreeFire_NA



Phoenix Force rises above the flames and takes the Free Fire World Series trophy home. 🔥



With tremendous commitment, they're your new World Champions!



Congratulations! 🎉 🏆 WE HAVE OUR #FFWS CHAMPIONS! 🏆Phoenix Force rises above the flames and takes the Free Fire World Series trophy home. 🔥With tremendous commitment, they're your new World Champions!Congratulations! 🎉 🏆 WE HAVE OUR #FFWS CHAMPIONS! 🏆



Phoenix Force rises above the flames and takes the Free Fire World Series trophy home. 🔥



With tremendous commitment, they're your new World Champions!



Congratulations! 🎉 https://t.co/oyqurG01co

In August 2020, he signed with Evos Esports. In addition to winning Pro League Seasons 3 and 4, he also did well in the Free Fire Continental Series 2020: Asia.

However, the biggest win of his career came when he won the Free Fire World Series 2021. He also earned MVP honors for the finals.

Two other Free Fire nominees are from Brazil. Cauan da Silva aka Cauan7 is an Esports player for Loud Esports. The team placed second in the Free Fire World Series 2021. Besides being an esports player, he also creates content for YouTube and has about 173K subscribers.

Meanwhile, Syaz (aka Gabriel Vasconcelos) plays for Fluxo. Fluxo is a Brazillian Esports organization led by one of the biggest Free Fire stars, Nobru. Syaz also has a huge following on YouTube, with more than 270K subscribers.

Also Read

Those interested in voting for their favorite players, games or industry professionals can visit the Esports Awards official website.

Gaming has grown quite exponentially in the past few years. This is due to the constant pushing of boundaries by everyone involved, from designers to media to players. Hence, to celebrate and facilitate the top achievers in the gaming industry, Esports Awards are hosted every year.

Edited by Sabine Algur

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far