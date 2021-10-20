Top 3 fraggers of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Split 

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall concluded on October 17, 2021. The FFIC proved to be a highly competitive event, with teams giving everything they had. Team Elite won their first-ever major title, with Killer being the MVP of the Finals. The tournament featured a massive prize pool of 75 lakhs INR.

Today, Garena released the list of the top three fraggers of the tournament (League and Finals) list. Here's a look at the top players in the tournament.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall: Top 3 fraggers

3) BLIND Nivesh

Nivesh, the captain of BLIND Esports ranked third on the kill leaderboard with 65 frags. The dominance of BLIND Esports that fans have witnessed in the past few months is largely due to Nivesh.

Not only does he captain and rotate his team through the map, but he also frags from the front. He was also named MVP of the third week of the League Stages, where he took 28 kills.

BLIND had below-par finals as they finished in fifth place but will return next week to compete in the Free Fire Pro Series finals.

2) PVS EcoEco

PVS Gaming made a strong start to the competition, both in the League Stages as well as in the Finals, but could not finish on top. Their fragger EcoEco was the second-highest kill leader in the tournament with 67 frags points.

PVS Gaming also topped the wildcard stage of the Free Fire Pro Series and will play the Finals on October 23 and 24.

1) TSM OldMonk TSM hasn't been in its best form recently. The team could not reach the FFIC Finals through League Stages and ended up qualifying through Play-ins. The team also had a poor run in the Finals, finishing seventh.

Furthermore, they failed to qualify for the Pro Series as well. Yet OldMonk still holds the top spot for the FFIC fraggers with 77 kills. He also won the MVP award in Week 2 of the League Stages after he took 24 frags.

Who caught your eye in the FFIC 2021 Fall Split? Let us know in the comments section below!

