Top 3 players from Free Fire Pro League Summer 2021 Grand Finals 

The Free Fire Pro League Summer concluded yesterday. The tournament boasted a huge prize pool of INR 35,00,000. The tournament featured league stages and finals, which went on for almost a month.

At the end of it all, Total Gaming Esports, the popular Indian team, lifted the finals title and was awarded the winners prize of 15,00,000 INR. TSM FTX finished second in this event securing a total of 7,50,000 INR while Team Elite bagged third place and was awarded a total of 3,50,000 INR.

Earlier, Team Elite finished in the top spot in the League Stage with a total of 373 points to their name.

Three best players in the Free Fire Pro League India: 2021 Finals:

3.) Mafia (Total Gaming Esports): Mafia. while playing for his team, Total Gaming, displayed excellent mechanical skill, fragging heavily in the finals. He helped his team secure the victory in the championship and in the process added 11 kills to his bag.

2.) TANEJA (TeamD Esports): TANEJA from Team D Esports also played exceedingly well in the finals. He played a vital role in his team, securing a total of 12 eliminations. His team, however, had an average run in the finals and had to be content with the 8th spot. However, TANJEA's performance stood out among his teamates.

1.) DELETE (Total Gaming Esports): DELETE, who played for Total Gaming Esports, ended up as the top fragger in the finals with 15 kills. He played an instrumental role in his team's victory, fragging heavily and displaying his skills. He also displayed excellent game sense and patience to emerge as the top performer in the finals.

Free Fire Esports has been growing rapidly ever since its inception. The expansion of the support scene in the subcontinent has been quite a revelation, with teams and players displaying top-notch skills and game sense. The esports ecosystem for Free Fire has particularly taken off in India with daily tournaments with handsome prize pools being the new norm.

