Top 3 teams to watch in Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021

The Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021 will take place on November 20 where the top twelve teams from CIS, Europe, and MENA will battle it out for the prized trophy and a chunk of the 200K USD prize pool.

The preliminary round will take place over two days on November 20 and 21, allowing teams to acquire an advantage for the finals in the form of headstart points. These headstart points will be added to the teams' total before the finals which will take place on November 27.

Teams that will make a mark at the Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021

3. Vasto Mundo

The Free Fire Pro League S3 European champion Vasto Mundo will be a tough competition for teams going up against Vasto Mundo. They finished second in Pro League Season 2 and very narrowly lost out on the World Series spot. The Portuguese squad would like to win the trophy to make up for their World Series disappointment and will be fighting with fire.

2. SHIFT

The Algerian Challenger squadwill be one to keep an eye on. In Arab League Season 4, the squad ranked third, while in Season 2, they were the champions. They also took first place in the Arab Clash War and finished fourth in the Continental Series EMEA defining them as strong contenders.

Natus Vincere The Ukrainian team NaVi is the most decorated team heading into the competition. Natus Vincere first entered Free Fire by acquiring champion team Silence a few months ago. The team has dominated the CIS region for three seasons and has won the regional championship as well. Aside from that, they finished second in the Free Fire World Series 2021. It will be a big challenge for the other teams to get the better of them.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As an honourable mention, MCES Africa, the Arab Champion, will also be a team worth watching when the Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021 goes live. Watching global talents go head to head is always a treat and will be streamed on the official Free Fire Esports Europe Youtube and Facebook channels.

Edited by Danyal Arabi