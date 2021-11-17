Top 5 teams to watch in Free Fire Asia Championship 2021: Play-Ins

The Free Fire Asia Championship (FFAC) 2021, a $400K tournament, is all set to start with the Play-Ins scheduled for November 20 - 21, 2021. A total of 24 teams from seven regions of Asia have been divided into two groups.

The top two teams in each group, along with the best third team of the Play-Ins, will advance to the finals, while the other teams will be eliminated. The Grand Finals will take place on November 28.

Teams that will make a mark at the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021: Play-Ins

5) House of Blood

Team House of Blood (Image via Free Fire Esports Pakistan)

One of the dark horses to watch out for is the Pakistan-based House of Blood (HOB). Although they haven't won a title yet, their performance in both seasons of Free Fire Pro League Pakistan can't be overlooked. They topped the group stages of both the Pro Leagues and have the required experience of playing on the global stage.

4) Total Gaming Esports

Total Gaming Esports, one of the most experienced teams in the South Asian region, will be a key contender for the crown. They struggled in the early half of the year but came back strong to win Free Fire Pro League Summer. The addition of a new player, Delete, has given the team new vitality.

3) SES Alfaink

One of the most seasoned teams coming into Play-Ins is Indonesia's SES. They were champions of Master League S4 Division 1 and the runners-up of Indonesia Masters Fall. It is the perfect time for the team to peak in this tournament since they have shown promise throughout this year.

3) HQ Esports

Vietnamese challenger HQ Esports is one of the veteran teams going into Play-Ins. They were the fifth-best team in the Free Fire Word Series 2021. HQ Esports were the runners-up in Arena of Survival Season 1 and FF League Series A 2021 Winter. They also won Series A's group stages but were defeated in the finals by Burst the Sky. Superstar Neo will have an uphill task to take his team through this stage.

1) EVOS Pheonix

Thai competitor EVOS Pheonix is the favorite heading into the Play-Ins. The World Series 2021 Champion advanced to the Play-Ins after finishing second in the Thailand Finals. Although they won the Pro League Thailand group stages, they fell short of first place in the finals by a few points. A lot will be riding on D_Long and The Cruz, who are widely regarded as two of the top players in the world.

Additionally, DOEASY from MCP and No.1 King from Taiwan are other teams that will hold a lot of hope.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

