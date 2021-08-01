Total Gaming crowned GXR Free Fire Scrims champions

Galaxy Racer Esports' Free Fire scrims concluded today with Total Gaming emerging as the winners. There was a prize pool of 36,000 INR for the two-day scrim.

After two days, Total Gaming topped the points table with 108 points, relying heavily on kill points. Results of the scrim demonstrated the momentum found by Total Gaming in the past few weeks following the Free Fire Pro League victory. They are playing more aggressively with the points system also suiting their playstyle.

The second-placed team was 4 Unknown who also took four booyahs in the scrims but lacked on killed points.

The battle for the championship continued until the last match of the final round, where 4 Unknown took the Booyah with only three kills while Total Gaming secured the third rank with 10 kills.

The TSG Army finished third, while the TSM-FTX secured fourth place without any Booyah.

GXR Free Fire Scrims overall match standings:

The first match of the tournament played on Kalahari was won by Total Gaming with five frags where Mafia was the MVP.

The second match on Purgatory was won by 4 Unknown with 10 frags while the third match at Bermuda was claimed by Two Side Gamers with 10 eliminations.

The fourth and final match of day 1 was bagged by Head Hunters with nine frags. TSM-FTX topped the point's table after Day 1, with 51 points, followed by Total Gaming and Head Hunters with 49 and 44 points, respectively.

Day 2 started again with Total Gaming claiming the first match with nine eliminations.The second, third and fourth matches of the day were all claimed by 4 Unknown with 10, six, and three frags respectively.

Overall Standings of the GXR Free Fire Scrims:

1. Total Gaming- 108 points

2. 4 Unknown- 101 points

3. TSG Army- 85 points

4. TSM-FTX- 77 points

5. Headhunters- 76 points

6. Galaxy Racer- 62 points

7. Team LR7- 60 points

8. UG Empire- 55 points

9. Blind Esports- 45 points

10. Ankush Free Fire Esports- 45 points

11. Team Chaos- 33 points

12. True Rippers- 30 points

Edited by Gautham Balaji