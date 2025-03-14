Total Gaming Esports, TSG, Team Elite, and eight others qualify for Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025

With the conclusion of the Knockout Stage, 12 teams have been confirmed for the Grand Finals of Skyesports Free Fire Max Pro League 2025. Popular teams like TSG, Total Gaming, Elite, and others have ensured their seats in the Finals. Meanwhile, six teams were eliminated after failing to finish in the top 12.

This five-day Free event boasts a total cash prize pool of ₹15 lakh. The 12 finalists will now fight in the Point Rush stage and accumulate their headstart points that will be used as their starting points in the Grand Finals.

The Point Rush will take place on Saturday, March 15, followed by the Grand Finals on March 16. Fans can watch the upcoming matches on the YouTube channels of Skyesports and Free Fire India Officials.

Overall points table of Skyesports Free Fire Pro League 2025 Knockout

TSG Army - 186 points Vasiyo Esports - 159 points Assassins Army Esports - 155 points Black Flag Army - 151 points Total Gaming Esports - 132 points Team Elite - 132 points Hello Telugu Gamers - 131 points Kar98 Army - 131 points Desi RNX - 131 points Bin Zaid Gaming - 130 points Team PN Rose - 124 points PVS - 121 points Nonstop Gaming - 120 points Jonty Gaming - 117 points Boss Army - 112 points Shadow Shooter - 87 points Badge 99 - 73 points Desi Army - 48 points

TSG Army earned first place in the Knockout after displaying outstanding performances. The team scored 186 points with the help of 121 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. Their focus will now be to win this Pro League 2025.

Team Vasiyo was also impressive in the Knockout, as the squad grabbed second rank with 159 points and three Booyahs. Assassins Army and Black Flag Army also displayed a decent run, securing third and fourth positions, respectively.

Total Gaming Esports, owned by popular Free Fire star Ajendra Variya, ranked fifth in the initial stage. Their club scored 132 points, adorned with two Booyahs and 63 kills. They will now aim to conquer Pro League 2025.

Team Elite, which features popular athlete Pahadi Gamer, came sixth with 132 points despite not winning a single game. THG, Kar98, and Desi RNX were seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively. PVS managed to finish 12th and entered the Finale of the Free Fire Pro League 2025. Meanwhile, Nonstop and Jonty narrowly missed advancing to the next stage.

