Total Gaming wins Skyesports Free Fire Pro League 

The Skyesports Mobile Free Fire Pro League Finals concluded with the final day being held today. Total Gaming Esports emerged as the winners of the event, after four days of tussle between the 12 squads in the Grand Finals.

Total Gaming Esports closed out the tournament with a total of 297 points. Desi Gamers secured the second spot with 253 points, while TSG Army took the third spot with 216 points.

Skyesports Free Fire Pro League Grand Finals total standings

Grand Finals overall standings of Free Fire Pro League (Image via Skyesports)

Chemin Esports occupied the fourth place with 211 points, followed by TSM with 193 points. Orangutan Elite had an average run in this tournament as they finished in eighth place with 176 points. With 133 points and 57 kills, Aura Gaming placed at the bottom of the points table.

Top five players of the Finals (Image via Skyesports)

Delete from Total Gaming emerged as top fragger with 45 kills. With 39 kills, TSG Legend secured second place on the kill leaderboard. Dragogrg and Rohit from Total Gaming occupied the third and fourth place with 36 kills and 32 kills, respectively.

Delete was crowned as the MVP of the Skyesports Free Fire Pro League (Image via Skyesports)

The event boasted a prize pool of 2,00,000 INR, and Total Gaming was awarded 1,00,000 INR. Delete was the MVP of the Finals and was awarded 10,000 INR. The squad also bagged the Most Kills award adding another 10,000 INR to their tally.

Prize-pool distribution for the Skyesports Pro League:

Total Gaming Esports: 1,00,000 INR

Desi Gamers: 50,000 INR

TSG Army: 20,000 INR

Chemin Esports: 10,000 INR

MVP (TG Delete): 10,000 INR

Team with most kills (Total Gaming): 10,000 INR

Earlier, the Group Stage for the tournament started on 10 January 2022. The top six teams from the Group Stage qualified for the Grand Finals while the bottom 12 teams were relegated to the wildcard finals. The 12 teams in the wildcard finals then battled it out for the remaining six spots in the Grand Finals.

Edited by Siddharth Satish