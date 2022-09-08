What is the expected release date of the Free Fire OB36 version? Features and more

The Free Fire community avidly anticipates the release of new versions of the game. Patches typically come with loads of new features, such as a new character, a pet, and other content, creating great hype among users.

The battle royale title’s previous update, the OB35 version, was released in July, followed by the 5th-anniversary festivities. As the celebrations are winding down and Advance Server is also shutting to an end soon, fans have begun to look forward to the arrival of the upcoming OB36 update of the game.

Release date of the Garena Free Fire OB36 update

According to the in-game section, the Clash Squad season ends on 21 September (Image via Garena)

Garena has stuck to a consistent pattern with regard to the release of Free Fire updates. All new versions of the battle royale title are made available one day before or on the day when the Clash Squad season is coming to a close.

Keeping this pattern in mind, the OB36 update for Garena Free Fire will most likely become available on September 20 or 21. This is because the ongoing Season 14 of the Clash Squad mode will end on 21 September. This release date will also remain the same for the enhanced MAX version.

On the day the game's new version is made available to the public, there will likely be a maintenance break, and Garena will take the servers down. During that time frame, gamers will not have access to the battle royale title and encounter an error on their screen.

Updates are generally released between this given break. However, players can only experience them once the servers are online again after a few hours.

A new Gold Royale will also be released by Garena (Image via Garena)

The update will soon be followed by the start of the new season of the Clash Squad game mode and the new Gold Royale.

Features

Developers usually test out the new features in the Advance Server before incorporating them in the update. Hence, content from the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server will be introduced into the battle royale title.

Some of the notable features in the Advance Server which may be incorporated with the update are as follows:

Mystery character (Rebel Rush active ability)

New pet – Fang (Wolfpack Bond skill)

Feature to turn temporary weapon skins into permanent weapon skins

Special Social Island

New playable game mode – Coin Clash

New grenade – Corrosion grenade

Apart from these, there are other additions, such as the Gallery function and the Airship feature. Readers may learn more about the Advance Server feature by clicking here!

These are just expected features, as Garena has not yet confirmed their release. Subsequently, these must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They can continue to play the MAX version as it was not among the suspended applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen