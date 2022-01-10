When is Free Fire MAX’s next update expected to be released?

Free Fire MAX, an improved version of Garena Free Fire, was made available globally a few months ago when the prominent OB30 update was released. Following that, the OB31 version was launched in December, bringing plenty of new features to both titles.

Now, after the start of the Advance Server, the fans are already excited about the OB32 iteration. They will likely be able to find a new weapon, pet, and other such features in the upcoming release of Free Fire MAX and Free Fire. However, the developers have not specified an exact release date yet.

What is the expected release date of the next update in Free Fire MAX (OB32)?

CS-Ranked Season ends on 20 January (Image via Garena)

It has been noted that there is a consistent trend for these major updates, which is that they were released a day before or on the day the Clash Squad Season concludes. The same will likely be followed up for the OB32 release as well.

With Clash Squad Ranked Season 10 ending on 20 January, the OB32 version is expected to release on 19 or 20 January. Once the update is out, a new Gold Royale will also be making its way into the game.

A significant proportion of the features shown in the Advance Server will most likely be included along with the update. Interested readers can see them in action on the video below:

Note: Advance Server features are not final and developers can make changes to them.

Details about maintenance

By now, most players are aware of the maintenance breaks that occur on the day of every update of the game.

It generally runs for over 8 hours from 9.30 am (GMT +5.30) to 6.00 pm IST (GMT +5.30). During this time, the game servers are taken down and users will not be able to log into their accounts, facing an error message when they attempt to do so.

Additionally, the update will be launched on the Play Store and Apple App Store for download during the maintenance itself. Nonetheless, gamers will not be able to play the new version until this maintenance ends.

