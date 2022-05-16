When will Free Fire OB34 update APK file be released?

The Free Fire OB34 update is one of the things that the game's community is most excited about. With its launch, developers will be incorporating a new Clash Squad ranked season and a Gold Royale along with other new features and additional content.

In addition, the initiation of the Advance Server has further contributed to the overall hype around the update's release. Since this test server has already been up and running for a few days, many players are curious about when the new version will be made accessible to the general public in an official capacity.

Note: Since the game is banned in India by the government, players from the country must not download or play it on their devices. They may, however, try the MAX version, which wasn't suspended.

What is the release date for the Free Fire OB34 update APK download?

A few days ago, a post was uploaded to the official handles of the game, revealing the exact date of the launch of the update. According to that, the Free Fire OB34 version will be made available to users on 25 May, which is less than ten days away.

Furthermore, once the release is scheduled to go live, there will be a maintenance break to facilitate the upgrade to the next version. The developers will take the servers offline, which means that players won't be able to use Free Fire at that time.

How to download the OB34 update once made available

APK file

The APK file could be accessible on the website (Image via Garena)

With the release of the update, the developers of Free Fire are likely to make an APK file available for download like the previous edition. To obtain the same, players should visit the game's official website, after which they must install it onto their devices.

Since it will be a completely fresh installation, users are recommended to update the game via the Google Play Store instead of downloading the APK.

Google Play Store

Google Play Store can also be used (Image via Google Play Store)

The steps to update the game via the Google Play Store are as follows:

Step 1: Users should first open the Google Play Store application and search for ‘Free Fire.’

Step 2: They must next tap on the ‘Update’ button to start the download for the OB34 version.

The latest update will be installed onto their devices.

Features of OB34 update

Most of the features included in the Advance Server will be added by Garena in the OB34 release. Here are a few of them:

Mystery character – Senses Shockwave ability

Finn pet – Dash Splash skill

New M24 sniper rifle

Character changes (Xayne, Kenta, Nairi, Chrono, Skyler, Steffie, Misha, Alok, and A124)

Bomb Squad – Ranked and new map

UI changes

Readers can find more details about the features of the Advance Server here.

Edited by Shaheen Banu