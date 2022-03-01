Why Ajjubhai, Gyan Gaming, and more Free Fire content creators are still able to play after India ban

Free Fire has increased exponentially in terms of popularity in India over the last several years, and it is now one of the most widely played games on mobiles. Subsequently, many have found success in fields including content creation, streaming, esports, and more due to the game’s enormous community within the country.

The recent prohibition on the game was a devastating blow to everyone. However, many players are perplexed as to why content creators are still playing and creating content related to the game.

Free Fire content creators are still able to play the game after the ban because the servers are on

The servers are still running (Image via Garena)

The fact that the servers for the battle royale title are still up and running is the primary reason why Ajjubhai, Gyan Gaming, and everyone else from the nation can still participate. Additionally, no exact time has been mentioned for when the Government could block the game servers.

This situation would be comparable to the suspension of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, which could continue to operate in the country for a few weeks after the Government imposed a ban on them. Nonetheless, they were shut down later.

Many content creators have alternatively shifted to Free Fire MAX, which was not named in the list of banned applications, making it free to enjoy. Unfortunately, due to the high requirements, not every regular user could switch.

More details about the ban

The game’s community has been searching for news regarding any unban for the past few weeks. However, until and unless the Government of India decides to revoke the ban on Free Fire, which is highly unlikely, the restrictions will stay in effect.

Gametube @GametubeI The only silver lining now is that Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of the banned game, is still available for download on the Google Play Store. Since the ban, this version has become the most downloaded mobile game in India. The only silver lining now is that Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of the banned game, is still available for download on the Google Play Store. Since the ban, this version has become the most downloaded mobile game in India.

Furthermore, there haven’t been any other new developments concerning the game’s suspension in recent times, leaving fans heartbroken. They presently have no option other than to wait patiently and play the MAX edition.

Readers can check out the entire timeline of events that have occurred by clicking here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer