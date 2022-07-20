Why is Free Fire not working today? (20 July 2022)

Free Fire is gearing up to celebrate its fifth anniversary with several exciting new additions to the game's ever-expanding community. This will be incorporated with the highly anticipated OB35 update, which will go live on 20 July 2022, i.e., today.

From new UI changes to character and weapon adjustments, gamers have a lot to look forward to in the update. However, for the time being, users are facing an error message when attempting to sign in to the game.

Older users know this is due to scheduled maintenance, while newer gamers have little to no idea why they cannot play the game. Read through to learn more about why Free Fire is not working today, i.e., on 20 July.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire is undergoing maintenance

The error message (Image via Garena)

Routine maintenance occurs every time a Free Fire patch is released. The game's servers remain inaccessible for several hours to implement the new features.

Since the servers are still offline, players will face a "Server will be ready soon," and it will be the same until the maintenance concludes.

The maintenance timings for the Indian server (Image via Garena)

For the Free Fire MAX India server, the maintenance started at 9:30 IST (GMT +5:30) and will conclude at 17:10 IST (GMT +5:30). The exact timing might change depending on whatever server the player is in.

Gamers can download the update from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store even before the maintenance concludes. There is no way to circumvent the error, and all they can do is patiently wait for the break to conclude.

At the break, they will have a whole bunch of features and a lot of incentives accessible to the players. The specifics of the rewards will vary depending on the server.

New revealed features

The OB35 update will include the following features:

Optimized UI

Character skill rework (Miguel, Andrew, Hayato, Antonio, Nikita, and Joseph)

The spawn points on the Kalahari map on Maze and Council Hall have been balanced for the CS mode.

Better scoreboard

War Chest enhancements

Safezone adjustments

New Bizon SMG and weapon adjustments

Favorite character options and replay feature optimization

Craftland changes, including PvE gameplay design template

Super Med is available in BR and CS mode, which can provide 200 HP in four seconds

Gamers can read the detailed patch notes for the update here.

