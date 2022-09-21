Why is Free Fire not working today? (21 September 2022)

After the successful OB35 version, Garena released the Free Fire OB36 today, 21 September 2022. The feature-rich update has already started rolling out in stores, making the game even more inclusive for the ever-growing community.

The update brings in a new Tatsuya character, the Treatment Laser Gun, a new projectile – Gloo Melter, and several other exciting changes that players are looking forward to. However, an error message is currently stopping individuals from accessing the game.

While Free Fire veterans are already aware of this regular maintenance and the corresponding errors, the newer players are somewhat perplexed. Read through for a detailed overview of why the game is not working today.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play the battle royale title. Instead, they may continue to play the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

The reason why Free Fire is not working today

Every time a new update is launched, Garena conducts routine maintenance. Due to this reason alone, the servers of the game are pulled offline for several hours, and access to the battle royale title remains restricted.

The announced maintenance is underway (Image via Garena)

For the Free fire MAX India server, the maintenance started at 09:30 IST (GMT +5:30). It will run until 17:10 IST (GMT +5:30). The exact maintenance time will vary depending on the server players are in.

Individual users will also have access to the update a few hours after the maintenance break has begun. Individuals can download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

"The server will be ready soon." is a message Garena displays during maintenance (Image via Garena)

However, players cannot log in to the client until the servers have been restored. All those gamers who try to enter the game will face an error message that “The server will be ready soon,” and there is no reason to worry about it.

The issue will be resolved automatically once the servers are available, and there is no other way to resolve it. On the other side of the lengthy maintenance, users have exciting features and multiple rewards waiting for them. Gamers can sign in to their account today to win a free 2x Diamond Royale and 2x Weapon Royale voucher.

Important changes in Free Fire OB36 update

The new update brings several features, and some of the most important ones are:

The weapon Upgrade system in Clash Squad mode

Character ability adjustments

Revival Point Mechanism Adjustments

Craftland free plays

New Nexterra map in Clash Squad mode

Weapon balance adjustments

Team-Up Bonus

Weapon Skins Lifetime Progress

Gamers can read the detailed patch notes for the update here!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far