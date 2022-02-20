Next Free Fire MAX Weekend Mission rewards revealed (February 26-27)

After the completion of the peak day of the Squad Beatz event in Free Fire MAX, the game had become somewhat monotonous for the players. The existing sub-events have been available for the last few days, and many gamers have already completed them.

Garena recently incorporated two new events around the newly commenced BR-Ranked Season 26, which offer multiple rewards. Additionally, the developers have teased a new 'Weekend Mission Booyah for Rewards' event, and here is a detailed guide around it.

Everything to know about the Weekend Mission in Free Fire MAX

The upcoming event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The teaser for the Weekend Mission is live in Free Fire MAX, and the event is set to commence at a later date. As the name suggests, it will only be available on the upcoming weekend, i.e., 26 and 27 February 2022.

Gamers will have to win a specified number of matches during this time frame to get the rewards. The exact details of the tasks in the Weekend Missions are given below:

Attain Booyah three times to receive 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Attain Booyah five times to receive 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 March 2022)

Attain Booyah ten times to receive 2x Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate

Players can play more of the unranked CS Mode to complete the matches quickly and have a higher chance of winning.

Steps to collect the rewards in Free Fire

Once the event begins, you can use the procedures outlined below to claim your rewards after quickly completing the objectives:

Click on the calendar icon (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the events tab by tapping on the calendar icon.

Step 2: Next, select the Weekend Mission's tab and click the claim button beside the given item to attain it.

You may open the crates through the vault while using the Weapon Royale Voucher from the Luck Royale section before the completion of the event.

The rewards from this Free Fire event would cost a decent number of diamonds if players were to purchase them directly through the store. A set of two crates would set them back by 50 to 80 diamonds, while a voucher would save them 40 diamonds, i.e., the cost of making a spin in the Weapon Royale.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan