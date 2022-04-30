NoobGamer BBF’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, discord server, channel views, and monthly income (April 2022)

Abu Talha, best known as NoobGamer BBF, has been making Free Fire content over the past few years. He has witnessed decent growth on his YouTube channel and has secured 1.18 million subscribers and 154.021 million views.

Additionally, he operates two more channels — BBF and BBF LIVE — having 2.37 million and 436 thousand subscribers. The famous personality also possesses 101 thousand followers on Instagram.

Note: Since the game is banned in India, the stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version, which was not included in the list of prohibited apps.

NoobGamer BBF’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Abu’s Free Fire ID is 757191628. He is placed in the Bronze I rank in Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes.

These are his detailed stats:

Lifetime stats

He has more than 2.5k squad kills (Image via Garena)

NoobGamer BBF has played 222 solo games within Free Fire and has 21 wins, translating to a win percentage of 9.45%. He has 442 kills and 96 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.20 and a headshot rate of 21.72%.

He has bettered his foes in 58 of the 658 duo matches, equating to a win ratio of 8.81%. With 1102 frags and 254 headshots, the internet star has a K/D ratio of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 23.05%.

The YouTuber has competed in 1827 squad games and bettered his foes in 258, which comes down to a win rate of 14.12%. He has 2609 eliminations with 565 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.66 and a headshot rate of 21.66%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

NoobGamer BBF is yet to play a ranked Battle Royale match in Free Fire’s ongoing season.

CS Career

His CS stats (Image via Garena)

The streamer has featured in 1067 Clash Squad matches and has 675 wins for a win rate of 63.26%. He has racked up 5694 kills for a KDA of 1.68 and has 1893 headshots for a headshot percentage of 33.25%.

NoobGamer BBF’s monthly income and Discord

These are his monthly income and other stats (Image via Social Blade)

NoobGamer BBF’s monthly income is between $201 and $3.2K. His yearly earnings lie between $2.4K and $38.7K. (Source: Social Blade)

To join his Discord server, this link can be used by players.

YouTube channel

NoobGamer BBF is Abu Talha’s gaming channel, and he started with content based on PUBG and a few other games. He later switched to Free Fire and has regularly uploaded videos on various aspects related to the game.

As of this writing, there are 604 videos to his name, with the highest-watched one gaining 4.2 million views.

