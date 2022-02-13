OP BNL's Free Fire ID, rank, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Oussema “BNL” Elloumi is a Tunisian Free Fire content creator who has made a name for himself beyond the boundaries owing to his exceptional gaming videos. The player has surpassed more than 7.5 million subscribers while boasting close to a million followers on Instagram.

Since the beginning of January 2020, the YouTuber has posted a consistent set of numbers. Even the previous month, he had gained 20,000 subscribers and received 5.058 million views on his YouTube channel.

What is OP BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats?

OP BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835, and all his stats are given below:

Lifetime stats

OP BNL's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

OP BNL has engaged in 29525 squad games and come out victorious 4097 times, registering a win rate of 13.87%. Furthermore, he has bagged a massive 100486 kills in squad games, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.95.

He has bettered the opponents in 84 of the 778 duo matches, registering a 10.79%-win rate. Additionally, the YouTuber churned in 1450 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.09.

The internet star has played 1300 solo games and accomplished 82 Booyahs, translating it to a 6.30%-win percentage. In addition, BNL has notched 2586 kills for a kill-to-death ratio of 2.12.

Ranked stats

OP BNL's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

OP BNL has participated in 650 squad matches and has finished in the first place 78 times, resulting in a win rate of 12%. He has racked up 1983 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.47.

He has not competed in a duo game yet but has played a single solo game in which he managed to take down a single opponent.

Note: OP BNL’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

BNL"s guild details (Image via Garena)

BNL is part of the OverPower guild, led by OP Syblus. He is in the Diamond 3 in the BR-Ranked and Bronze 1 in CS-Ranked.

Income

BNL's growth in the last month (Image via Garena)

Social Blade reports BNL’s monthly income through his YouTube channel to be in the range of $1.3K -$20.2K. The yearly estimates of the YouTube revenue are believed to be $15.2K - $242.8K.

YouTube channel

Also Read Article Continues below

BNL has regularly uploaded Free Fire highlights to the channel since June 2019 and has slowly accomplished more than 7.67 million subscribers. He has churned out more than 400 clips to date on the primary channel, which has generated 538 million views.

Edited by Srijan Sen