MrStiven Tc's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Free Fire's global presence has led to the emergence of players in esports and content creation from all across the world. MrStiven Tc is a Colombian YouTuber who commands a massive following of 2.6 million on Instagram.

The player regularly streams the title and was named on the list of top live streamers in terms of views on YouTube back in 2020. Speaking of his growth last month, he garnered 70k subscribers and 15.673 million views.

What is MrStiven Tc's Free Fire ID and stats?

MrStiven Tc's Free Fire ID is 10887979, and the user's in-game stats as of 12 February 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has 32k frags in squad matches (Image via Garena)

MrStivenTc has featured in 9149 squad games and triumphed in 2412, leading to a win rate of 26.36%. He has scored 32029 frags, securing a K/D ratio of 4.75.

The internet star has registered 485 Booyahs in 2618 matches, resulting in a win ratio of 18.52%. With 9942 eliminations, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.66.

The streamer has 3845 solo matches to his name and remained undefeated on 454 occasions, ensuring an 11.80% win rate. He has chalked up 12975 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has won 15 of the 93 ranked squad games this season, attributing to a win rate of 16.12%. He has a kill tally of 445 for a kill-to-death ratio of 5.71.

He has played ten duo games and clinched only two, corresponding to a 20% win ratio. The content creator has 51 frags in the process, retaining a K/D ratio of 6.38.

The broadcaster has played 15 solo matches and emerged victorious three times, resulting in a win percentage of 20%. He has raked in 78 eliminations while upholding a K/D ratio of 6.50.

Note: MrStiven Tc's Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

MrStiven Tc's guild details (Image via Garena)

MrStiven Tc is part of the Clan TC guild, whose ID is 60473738. He is in the Heroic Tier in BR-Ranked and Bronze 1 in CS-Ranked.

Monthly income

MrStiven Tc's growth in last month (Image via Garena)

As per Social Blade, the player's monthly YouTube revenue is believed to be in the range of $3.9K to $62.7K. On similar lines, the website reports his yearly earnings to be around $47K to $752.3K.

YouTube channel

MrStiven Tc started his YouTube content creation with Bullet Force and uploaded his first video related to Free Fire in February 2018. He made a complete switch to the title later in the same year and has been growing ever since. The YouTuber boasts 9.36 million subscribers and 1256 videos that have racked up more than 981 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer