Top 5 Free Fire YouTubers to subscribe in February 2022

Garena Free Fire has amassed a massive global following, resulting in increased opportunities for streaming and the creation of game-related content. The game has a large audience on YouTube, where some channels have already amassed staggering numbers of subscribers and viewers.

In recent years, a number of new players have entered the fray and dabbled with livestreaming and content creation on several platforms. Here are a few of the best who have been successful with their content.

Note: The list reflects the writer's opinion and is in no particular order.

Best Free Fire YouTubers to subscribe in 2022

Below is a list of Indian YouTubers that players can indeed subscribe to in 2022.

5) Pahadi Gaming (Livestreams)

Lokesh Karakoti, aka Pahadi Gaming, stands among the most accomplished Indian Free Fire players. The professional represents Orangutan Elite and has previously won first place at FFIC Fall 2021.

He also runs two successful YouTube channels, Pahadi Gaming and Pahadi Gamer, which have 1.43 million and 1.37 million subscribers. He regularly streams tournaments, providing his viewers with his team's perspective during esports events.

4) Helping Gamer (Guides, events, and leaks)

Leaks and updates are still two topics that pique the interest of the whole Free Fire community. Sarfraj, also known as Helping Gamer, has built a reputation for himself through his guides and videos relating to future events in the game.

He has over 7.79 million subscribers, while all the videos combined on the channel have surpassed more than 537 million views. In a recent video, he gave his viewers a glimpse of Squad Beatz-themed items and how they can obtain them.

3) Raistar (Highlights)

Raistar is arguably one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. He began his YouTube journey in 2019 but has only uploaded just over 30 videos since then. On the other hand, his subscriber base has already surpassed 6.47 million.

Players follow him for his fantastic gameplay montages and clips, each of which has millions of views. The single most viral video on the channel has 11 million views.

2) Total Gaming (Entertaining gameplay and commentary)

Total Gaming is India's most subscribed Free Fire YouTuber by a wide margin. He has just surpassed 31 million subscribers, which is around 5 million more than the second most subscribed Free Fire content creator across the world.

Users may regularly find him streaming or uploading videos related to the game. In addition to the battle royale title, he also plays several other games, including Minecraft and GTA 5.

1) Arrow Gaming (Tips and Tricks)

Arrow Gaming channel is run by the duo of Afzal Khalid (Arrow AK) and Ibrahim Faridi (Arrow IB). The former is a pro representing Arrow Esports. At the same time, the latter is a professional caster and was part of the broadcast talent at the FFPL 2021 Winter.

They collectively provide tips and tricks, gameplay videos, news, and more. Viewers enjoy their content as their channel stands at 1.55 million, and the total number of views has crossed 115 million.

Edited by R. Elahi