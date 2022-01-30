Raistar's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and channel stats in January 2022

Several exceptional Free Fire players have joined content creation as the game’s popularity has continued to increase over the years. Raistar has established a large fanbase for his outstanding gameplay highlights in the last few years.

Despite sporadically uploading the videos, he has racked up a massive fan base, with the subscriber count surpassing 6.45 million already. In the last month, he has increased the subscriber count by 170k, while 4.469 million views have been gained in the same period.

What is Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250. His detailed stats are given below:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Raistar has featured in 16523 squad games and emerged victorious in 2758, acquiring a win rate of 16.69%. He has bagged 54372 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.95.

The internet star has competed in 4497 duo matches, outperforming his opponents 706 times for a win percentage of 15.69%. With 14379 kills, he has registered a K/D ratio of 3.79.

He has contested in 3548 solo games and remained unbeaten on 401 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 11.30%. Raistar has knocked out 10776 enemies, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Raistar has participated in eight ranked squad games and scored two Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 25.00%. He has eliminated 23 opponents, equating to a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Other than this, he has not played any other ranked game yet.

Note: Raistar’s Free Fire stats are subject to change as he features in more matches within the game.

Guild and rank

Guild and rank

He is the head of the Rai Brothers guild. On the other hand, Raistar is ranked in Platinum 4 and Gold 3 in the BR and CS.

Earnings

Earnings

Social Blade estimates that Raistar generates in the range of $1.1K - $17.9K every month through the YouTube channel. The website reports annual revenue from the channel is around $13.4K - 214.5K.

YouTube channel

Raistar has occasionally uploaded videos since late 2019 and currently has just over 30 uploads, which have notched 146 million views combined. His subscriber count increased massively in the last year in 2021, as he started the year with only 2.72 million, while the current number has crossed 6.45 million.

