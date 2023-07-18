OP Gameplay's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Om Prakash Yadav, better known in the Free Fire community as OP Gameplay, is a teenager from Mumbai. Within a few years, he has established a reputation and boasts over 1.1 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel. You can find regular game-related tips and tricks videos on his channel. In addition to his following on the Google-owned platform, the Indian star has more than 8k followers on his Instagram handle.

What is OP Gameplay's Free Fire ID?

OP Gameplay's Free Fire ID is 334524804, and his IGN is OP OM. The YouTuber is the leader of a guild named OP Esports, whose ID is 67229411. He is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 34 and has climbed to Master in BR-Ranked Season 19.

His current Free Fire stats are outlined in the following section:

BR Career stats

OP Gameplay's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

OP Gameplay has 1795 solo games under his belt and finished ahead of the opposition 127 times, attaining a win rate of 7.07%. He has scored 3068 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 1.84.

On similar lines, the Indian YouTuber has 112 first-place finishes in the 1172 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 9.55%. He has finished 2091 opponents, resulting in a K/D ratio of 1.97.

Lastly, he has notched 936 victories during the 5706 squad games, yielding a win rate of 16.40%. OP Gameplay has secured 12582 kills, recording a K/D ratio of 2.64.

BR Ranked stats

OP Gameplay's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has participated in one solo match but has failed to leave a mark on the occasion.

Similarly, OP Gameplay has featured in one duo match during the Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 34 and has racked up a single frag at a K/D ratio of 1.

He has found more success in the squad games, with a total of five Booyahs in 33 encounters, adding to a win rate of 15.15%. OP Gameplay has also defeated 153 opponents, resulting in a K/D ratio of 5.46%.

Note: OP Gameplay's Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article and are subject to change.

OP Gameplay's estimated monthly income

OP Gameplay estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates on Social Blade, the OP Gameplay channel is likely to clock a revenue between $240 and $3.8K every month. At the current viewership level, estimates for the yearly earnings can be extrapolated in the range of $2.9K to $46.1K.

OP Gameplay's YouTube channel details

Om started his YouTube channel and has constantly uploaded Free Fire-related content for a few years. More than 420 uploads have generated 106 million views alongside 1.1 million subscribers in the same phase.

During the last month, the channel receives has received decent traction overall. As per Social Blade, Om gained over 960k video views last month. However, his subscriber count has not moved even slightly in the same time frame.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and there is no unlock date as of yet. Due to the government-imposed restrictions on the battle royale title, players in the country are advised not to play the game. However, they may play the MAX version that is not among the blocked applications.

