OP Vincenzo's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Many Free Fire gamers and content creators have amassed a significant following throughout the globe. Vincenzo is a well-known name on the Middle East server, and his popularity has extended beyond the confines of the region as a whole.

The content creator has amassed 6.86 million views on his YouTube account, where he publishes clips of his precise and aggressive gameplay. He streams several games on Trovo as well. Moreover, Vincenzo has 716k followers on Instagram, indicating his popularity.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX ID is 437144862. The YouTuber is ranked Diamond II in BR-Ranked and Diamond I in CS-Ranked. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

The player has more than 89k kills in squad games (Image via Garena)

OP Vincenzo has made 1208 appearances in the solo matches and has 110 first-place finishes, adding up to a win rate of 9.10%. He has managed to bag 3071 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.80.

Coming into the duo mode, the player has remained unbeaten in 307 of the 1758 games, ensuring a win percentage of around 17.46%. With 5211 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.59.

In the meantime, OP Vincenzo has additionally played 23830 squad matches and has emerged on top on 3924 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 16.46%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 4.48, he has 89180 kills to his name.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo is yet to play solo and duo ranked matches (Image via Garena)

In the current season, Vincenzo competed in 27 squad matches and scored Booyahs in three of them, with a win percentage of 11.11%. He has accumulated 83 kills in the process, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has not featured in any ranked solo or duo match matches in BR-Ranked Season 27.

CS Career

The player has a KDA of 2.63 in the Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

Within the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire MAX, OP Vincenzo has taken part in 5511 games and has bettered his foes in 3204 of them, leading to a win rate of 58.14%. He has notched exactly 54158 kills at a great KDA of 2.63, along with an average damage per match of 5158.

Note: OP Vincenzo's Free Fire MAX stats will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Monthly income

Vincenzo's monthly earnings as per Social Blade (Imae via Social Blade)

According to the estimates posted by Social Blade, Vincenzo is said to earn within the range of $491 to $7.9K. The projected earnings for the entire year are estimated at around $5.9K and $94.3K.

Source: Social Blade

YouTube channel

Vincenzo's YouTube channel started in December 2018, and it surpassed the 1 million subscriber mark in early 2020. Since then, this number has grown more than six times, ranking him among the top content creators from the Middle East server.

The player has gained 470 million views while posting over 470 videos. In the meantime, he has accumulated 1.956 million views and 10 thousand subscribers to his channel in the previous 30 days.

